Politics
Collapse of the Gujarat bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi today | India News
Collapse of the Gujarat Morbi cable bridge: At least 137 people have died after a cable bridge collapsed over the Machchhu River in the Gujarat town of Morbi on Sunday evening (30 October). The suspension bridge is said to have reopened last week after major repairs and renovations, and was packed with people when it collapsed around 6.30pm. According to latest reports, there were several women and children on the British-era ‘suspension bridge’ when it broke, plunging them into the water below. Some people were also seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its heavy cables.
A private operator is said to have carried out repair work on the bridge for almost six months before it reopened to the public on Gujarati New Year’s Day on October 26.
Nearly 200 jawans from Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, local fire crews and local divers and swimmers have joined the search operation.
WATCH: CCTV footage of the Gujarat Morbi Bridge collapse
CCTV footage shows the collapse of the Gujarat Morbi Bridge.
#GujaratBridgeCollapse | Exclusive CCTV footage of the bridge before it collapsed – Watch#MorbiTragedy pic.twitter.com/dlIpT59PZR
Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 31, 2022
President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed their sorrow over the collapse of the bridge and prayed for the safe rescue of others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, also said he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and said he had spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials. other managers.
“Relief and rescue operations are in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to those affected,” he said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Modi is due to travel to tragedy-stricken Morbi on Tuesday.
Please stay tuned to Zee News.
