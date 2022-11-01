The Brexit revolution is coming to an end

A confession: last week I was tempted to write a column saying vote Boris, but I lost my temper. I told the editor, he’s stepping down from the leadership race an hour after publication and I’ll look like a fool, which is exactly what he did. I like the guy, but you can’t trust him.

Why did I keep flirting with Big Dog even though I know he’s a naughty puppy? And why did the Tories elect Liz Truss when it was obvious six weeks ago, now confirmed, that Rishi would be a much better Prime Minister? My theory is that we all subconsciously knew that Sunak was sounding the death knell for the Brexit revolution. Not his overthrow but, like Napoleon’s coup d’etat in 1799, the defeat of his radical spirit.

Brexit is consistent with the four stages of the French Revolution: crisis, contradiction, purification and reaction. In 1789, Louis XVI convened an Estate General in his quest to raise funds; in 2016, David Cameron called for a referendum to eliminate euroscepticism. The two turned on themselves. The States General demanded a constitutional monarchy and the British voted to leave the EU, so Louis fled to Varennes and Dave to his garden shed.

Theresa May has now tried to straddle two visions of the protectionist and paternalistic versus free trade and liberal new order and with a fractured Parliament and conspiring counter-revolutionaries she has not been able to get us out of the EU. This necessitated the election of Boris Johnson, the Briton Georges Danton, a scholar, a champion of the people. His instincts were a small state but being a populist he was inclined to give the mob what they wanted hence he took us out of Europe but also rebranded conservative politics as faux-European . Conservatism has become Gaullist: culturally conservative and littered with grand projects.

I liked it, but Boris will be Boris and his regime collapsed in scandal. With the Prime Minister forced into retirement (Danton took refuge in Acris, Gros Chien in the Casa del Campo), we entered our Jacobin phase of ideological intensification. Yes, Liz Truss was our Maximilien Robespierre, and although her utopian vision was far more modest than critics claimed, the very idea that we could guillotine the Bank of England’s board sparked a reaction thermidorian.

The French beheaded Robespierre and installed a collective leadership until Napoleon took power. In Britain, faceless men pulled off a coup to install Sunak in four days flat, which was impressive for a country where it sometimes takes six months to replace a boiler.

Thinking back to the 1790s, many French people wondered what the purpose of their revolution had been. They killed a king and ended up with an emperor.

Yet feudalism was also eliminated, and the French now saw themselves as a nation, with a left and a right, both espousing the freedoms, the rights of the people they each claimed to be more willing to protect. Here, Britain is out of the EU for good. The greatest testament to the permanence of Brexit is that even the Labor Party accepts it, and is patriotic and critical of free movement (have you noticed how often its MPs are on GB News?). At some point a Labor government, or a Conservative government, may well put us back in the single market, because if we are not willing to reform tax and trade in the way that Citizen Truss wants, then we will end up ending a stagnant economy trapped behind a tariff wall. And how else to regulate Northern Ireland?

But even if that happened, we still dodged the bullet of European political integration, reestablishing Britain as an Atlantic-looking, global and yet parochial nation. Sunak, elected only in 2015, is a child of this revolution, even if he doesn’t quite understand what the founding fathers wanted. I remember seeing him interviewed at the 2019 Conservative conference where he was asked to name the best piece of Brexit. The correct answer is freedom. He sprung, Free Zones!

I preferred when Boris would have said F business. I translated it from unforgivable French to mean: Something matters more than making money, and we won’t be dictated by the markets, which is precisely what has happened now. Rishi will never blaspheme against business. His job is to sell austerity, raise taxes on the middle class and cut services for the poor, push the pill by appointing Suella Braverman to Home Office and Kemi Badenoch to equalities; culturewarbribes to the sans-culottes of the Red Wall.

I’ll be honest: I miss the hopeful Sturm und Drang of early Brexit, the sense of unleashed forces and scaled institutions. You could almost hear the glass breaking in Whitehall.

But I have no right to impose an ideological vision on the country, especially when the main issues now are feeding our people and keeping the lights on (I’m not Greta Thunberg), and I’m reassured by what our revolution has accomplished.

He gave us greater sovereignty, an empowered parliament, municipal conservatism, controlled legal migration, a race to the top, a revival of journalism, books and independent television. I believe our time will be remembered as a golden age of debate, where, after decades of consensus, real ideas were passionately questioned and ordinary citizens elevated to the rank of king and queen of politics.

Like the French in 1799, we are a different society today: Labor represents the King, Tories kneel before the voters of Grimsby. Brexit has made Britain a better place.