Chinese President Xi greets Vietnamese ally with ceremony, calls for defiance





BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told the leader of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party on Monday that the two countries and parties should “never let anyone interfere” with their progress, the TV reported. public CCTV. The bullish message against outside interference came at a time of strained relations between China and the West, particularly with the United States over Taiwan, the Ukraine conflict, trade and other issues. Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong, both unmasked, shook hands and embraced each other before taking part in a televised welcome ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People – an unusual display of close contact between Xi and another leader, as China persists with strict COVID lockdowns. Trong was the first visit by a foreign leader since Xi won an unprecedented third term as general secretary of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China this month. “Developing the cause of human progress is a long and tortuous process, and the development of socialist countries faces a very complicated international environment and serious risks and challenges,” Xi said, according to CCTV. “The Chinese and Vietnamese sides should persist in working for the happiness of the people and the progress of mankind, push forward socialist modernization with all their might, and never let anyone interfere with our progress or let any force shake the institutional foundations. of our development,” Xi added, according to CCTV. The visit by Trong – who wields more power than Vietnam’s president or prime minister – was a showcase of communist unity. Vietnam and China are among the last five communist states in the world, along with Cuba, Laos and North Korea. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also visit China this week. China is Vietnam’s biggest trading partner and a key source of imports for its fast-growing economy, including raw materials and machinery for its crucial manufacturing sector. Although the two neighbors have a long history of mistrust and territorial disputes, particularly over the islands and waters of the South China Sea, their communist parties remain officially close. Like Xi, Trong has also remained at the helm of the party beyond the usual one or two terms, cementing his influence in a party traditionally governed by consensus between its political bureau and its powerful central committee. His last trip abroad was to Cambodia. (This story has been reclassified to correct Vietnamese spelling in the title) Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

