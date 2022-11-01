Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan to file Rs 10 billion lawsuit against election commission chief for disqualifying him





Mr Khan announced that his aim was to win Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) through the march to Islamabad, which in his words was possible if free and fair elections were held immediately.

Mr Khan announced that his aim was to win Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) through the march to Islamabad, which in his words was possible if free and fair elections were held immediately.

Imran Khan on Monday targeted the head of Pakistan’s electoral commission and announced he would file a 10 billion rupees defamation suit against him for destroying his reputation by disqualifying him, as the ousted prime minister spoke to his supporters at the start of the fourth day of his long march.

Mr Khan announced that his aim was to win Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) through the march to Islamabad, which in his words was possible if free and fair elections were held immediately.

Mr Khan, 70, was earlier this month disqualified from the current National Assembly by a five-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which was headed by its leader Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Sikandar Sultan, I will bring you to justice so that in future you will not destroy anyone’s reputation on someone else’s instructions, Mr Khan said addressing PTI supporters in Kamonki at the beginning of the fourth day of his long march.

He alleged that the ECP decisions against him in Toshakhana and the prohibited funding cases against him were made on the instructions of the incumbent imported government.

You (Sikandar) are friends of thieves and action will be taken, he said.

According to Pakistani law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be deposited in the state depository or Toshakhana.

The former Prime Minister had earlier announced that he would file a defamation suit against Mr Raja. The former prime minister made the announcement while speaking to a private news channel.

I will sue for defamation against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in Toshakhana referral and foreign funding case, Mr. Khan said in an interview and reiterated his demand for free and fair elections in the country under the direction of the new head of the ECP.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also said he will step down if the allegations against him in these cases are proven to be true.

“Whenever the courts against me prove that I have done something illegal, I will not wait for the court’s decision and I will stand down on my own,” Mr Khan said.

He also targeted the powerful establishment, saying that a country’s establishment never opposes the nation.

To those who let this group of thieves (an obvious reference to the rulers of the country) impose on us, I give a message with due respect: for the love of God, listen to the voice of the nations, he said. he urged.

Speaking about his criticism of the Pakistani military, Khan said he criticized them as Pakistanis who live and die in Pakistan.

Mr Khan, who also won a National Assembly seat in a by-election held on Sunday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, said: See where the nation is. He said the country will be stronger when its institutions are strengthened.

He maintained his trademark vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and alleged his opponent was “polishing the boots of those who were powerful and oppressing those who were weak”.

Earlier, he took to social media to say he witnessed a revolution taking over the country.

The sea of ​​people along our GT road walk. For 6 months, I have been witnessing a revolution that is taking over the country. The only question will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed? he tweeted.

Mr. Khan’s convoy of vehicles was slowly heading towards Islamabad. The organizers have announced that they will stay in Gujranwala for the night in order to restart the march the next day.

Before Gujranwala, Mr Khan is expected to make a brief stopover in More Eminabad and address his supporters.

Mr. Khan is calling for early elections and he is leading the long march to Islamabad to enforce his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and new elections are expected to be held within 60 days.

Mr Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, spoke of a ‘threatening letter’ from the US and claimed it was part of a foreign plot to impeach him because he was not acceptable to pursue an independent foreign policy. The United States has dismissed the claims outright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ex-pak-pm-imran-khan-to-file-rs-10-billion-lawsuit-against-election-commission-chief-for-disqualifying-him/article66077953.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos