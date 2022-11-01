Collapse of the Gujarat bridge: PM Modi will travel to Morbi tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the site of the Morbi bridge collapse on November 1, Tuesday.

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the site of the Morbi Bridge collapse on November 1. As many as 133 people have been killed after a suspension bridge collapsed across the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday night. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives when a bridge collapsed over the Machchhu River in Morbi district of Gujarat. “I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of mourning, the government stands with the bereaved families in every way. The government of Gujarat is carrying out relief and rescue since yesterday. The center is also extending all assistance to the state government,” he said. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks while addressing a rally to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia. Also read: Broken Cable May Have Led to Morbi Bridge Collapse That Killed 132 People Prime Minister Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, has held talks with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet. Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured, the PMO said. Following the accident, Modi canceled his road show which was to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of the state assembly elections, BJP sources said. He will participate in a program to launch railway projects in Ahmedabad. Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Prime Minister Modi laments loss of life, says there will be no laxity in relief operations Posted on: October 31, 2022

