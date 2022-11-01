Turkey and UN push to maintain grain deal with Ukraine as Russia pulls out : NPR



. Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

ISTANBUL Turkey, the United Nations and other countries are scrambling to salvage a deal that allows the safe export of Ukrainian grain, after Russia said it was withdrawing indefinitely. Russia’s move caused a spike in global wheat prices and sparked new concerns about food shortages, particularly in developing countries.

Moscow announced it was suspending its part of the arrangement after an attack this weekend on its Black Sea Fleet near Crimea, for which it blames Ukrainian drone attacks. The United States and other Western powers condemned Russia’s decision.

Turkey and the UN negotiated the grain initiative in July and it was due to expire on November 19. They said talks with Russia and Ukraine were underway to renew it.

“Although Russia is hesitant in this regard because it could not benefit in the same way [as Ukraine did]we will resolutely continue our efforts in the service of humanity,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday in Istanbul.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian teams working on the grain deal would remain in Istanbul, home of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) which oversees grain shipments, but no new ships would leave Ukraine through the humanitarian corridor in the black region. Sea while waiting.

In the three months since its formalization, the agreement has been considered a huge success, exporting more than 9.5 million tonnes of wheat, maize, sunflower products, rapeseed and barley. , and helped lower food prices around the world and prevent tens of millions of people from falling into extreme poverty, according to UN estimates.

Russia had been threatening to derail the deal for weeks

Russia informed the UN and Turkey on Saturday that it could no longer guarantee the safety of ships in the Black Sea, due to the attack on its fleet. But Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have been unhappy with the deal for months.

Erdogan spoke to Putin about Russia’s extension of the deal when they met in Astana, Kazakhstan, two weeks ago, the Turkish president’s chief adviser and spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, told NPR.



. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

“We received a more or less favorable response. But the Russians say they also want to send their ammonia and fertilizers,” Kalin said. Under the deal, Russia could export its own fertilizers and grain, but fears of secondary sanctions have hampered Russian exports.

Kalin said Turkey had prepared for a tough round of talks ahead of the expiry date. “We will intensify our diplomatic initiatives to ensure that this is renewed before its expiry date,” he said.

In A declarationUN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres urged “all parties to make every effort to renew the Black Sea Grains Initiative and fully implement both agreements, including the prompt removal of any remaining obstacles for the Russian export of cereals and fertilizers”.

The UN Security Council met on Monday to discuss the issue, at Russia’s request.

Inspections continue for ships already in Istanbul

Turkey and the United Nations have said they will continue to implement the agreement and inspect vessels that are part of the initiative, despite Russia’s lack of participation.

But we don’t know how long they can make it last.

There are more than 100 vessels awaiting inspection by the JCC and officials say they are trying to clear the backlog.



. Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Sixteen additional ships, including 12 outbound and four inbound, will use the humanitarian maritime corridor set up in the Black Sea on Monday, according to the JCC.

Russia did not block the movement of these grain ships.

Discussions continue to extend the agreement

Russia is under pressure from the international community to resume its participation.

UN and Turkish officials told NPR that Russia and Ukraine need the grain deal to continue, and talks to extend it are underway. For Ukraine, it is a lifeline for its battered war economy. For Russia, in addition to pushing out its own fertilizer and grain exports, Moscow wants to retain favor with countries, from Brazil to India, that have not backed sanctions against Russia and depend on those shipments.

The UN coordinator for the grain deal, Amir Abdulla, told NPR there was another dimension to the initiative.

“It is very important that this is a space and a platform where Russia and Ukraine talk to each other to achieve a very noble goal,” he said.

“They realize what it has meant to the rest of the world. The initiative has been one of the few, I would say, happy stories in this part of the world right now,” Abdulla said. “And so, I hope those who are going to make that final decision will recognize the responsibility they have.”