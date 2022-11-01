President Joko Widodo will certainly be present

SOLO President Joko Widodo is confirmed to be present to open the 48th Congress of Muhammadiyah and ‘Aisyiyah. This was conveyed by PP Chairman Muhammadiyah Haedar Nasir during his visit to Bengawan City last week. he even claimed that the preparation for the big event was almost clear.

The congress is only in a few days, all the preparations are good. In fact, God willing, the president is ready to open it, Haedar said.

Haedar said the main agenda of the congress would be the election of the new PP chairman Muhammadiyah. Full use of electronic voting (electronic voting). This is different from voting at previous conventions which used a list of names on paper and then verified.

It is the only example of a mass organization using full electronic voting. We are currently living in the era of information technology and the digital revolution. So at this congress, be a dignified congress, and be an example as a nation, be a model in the environment around you. And the congress is moving forward, he explained.

Haedar said preparations for the congress had reached 98%. Including the issue of accommodation, he was also accommodated. The millions of cheerleaders in attendance were equally prepared, although not all of them stayed the night. Various school and resident corporate charities are willing to provide accommodation.

We appreciate other religions sympathizing with us to provide assistance. It shows that Muhammadiyah is inclusive and creates real harmony, he said. (aya/adi)