Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan goes to the home of a journalist run over by his vehicle | world news





Imran Khan visited late journalist Sadaf Naeem’s home on Monday to offer his condolences to his family, a day after they were reportedly crushed to death by the ousted Pakistani prime minister’s vehicle.

Naeem, a journalist covering the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) Long March for Channel 5, was crushed to death in an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel 5, the journalist was knocked down by the container PTI Chairman Khans. The outlet said Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, a Dawn.com correspondent on the site reported that she slipped while trying to climb onto the container.

Following the incident, the PTI canceled Sunday activities in solidarity.

I say this with the greatest regret that due to an accident, we are postponing today’s march. We pray for the woman’s family’s patience and strength in coping with the tragedy, Khan said in a brief speech to supporters.

Read more: Video: Workers flee China’s Covid lockdown at world’s biggest iPhone factory

He said he had “no words to express his sadness” over the terrible incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying he was deeply saddened by the incident.

Offering his condolences to his family, Shehbaz praised Naeem as a dynamic and hardworking journalist and announced a financial aid of 5 million for his family.

Khan has demanded a snap election and he is leading the long march to Islamabad to enforce his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and new elections are expected to be held within 60 days.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, spoke of a ‘threatening letter’ from the United States and claimed it was part of a foreign plot to impeach him as he was not acceptable to follow an independent foreign policy. The United States has dismissed the claims outright.

