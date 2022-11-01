Politics
Xi Jinping rolls out red carpet for Vietnamese Communist Party leader – The Diplomat
Vietnam’s Communist Party leader was received with unusual pomp and ceremony during his three-day state visit to Beijing, during which Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the two ruling parties should “never let no one interfere” with their progress.
According to official media in both countries, China yesterday received Nguyen Phu Trong and his delegation with the rare gesture of a 21-gun salute upon his arrival for a three-day visit. Trong and Xi Jinping then shook hands and kissed each other before taking part in a televised welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, against a field of oversized Chinese and Vietnamese flags.
Trong is the first foreign leader to hail Xi Jinping since he won a third five-year term in power at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last month. The two party leaders last met in November 2017, when Xi traveled to Vietnam to attend the APEC summit in Danang.
As one observer on Twitter noted, the Vietnamese delegation accompanying Trong was not only unusually large, but dominated by officials involved in party affairs and national security. Among them were both Public Security Minister To Lam and Defense Minister Phan Van Giang.
Notably, Xi also awarded his Vietnamese counterpart the PRC Friendship Medal, which according to the state-run Global Timesis awarded to foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to the socialist modernization of China, the promotion of exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries.
The atmosphere of mutual esteem took on strategic overtones in Xi’s comments to Trong, in which he said that Vietnam, China and their respective ruling communist parties should stand firm against foreign interference. i.e. American).
“Developing the cause of human progress is a long and tortuous process, and the development of socialist countries faces a very complicated international environment and serious risks and challenges,” Xi said. would have saidaccording to the public television channel CCTV.
“The Chinese and Vietnamese sides should persist in working for the happiness of the people and the progress of mankind, push forward socialist modernization with all their might, and never let anyone interfere with our progress or let any force shake the institutional foundations. of our development.
Chinese state media hammer the nail believing that the special relationship between Vietnam and China, rooted in their party-to-party ties, was beyond some countries’ understanding. It was an obvious veiled reference to the United States, which they accused of trying to drive a wedge between China and Vietnam, adding that this effort has not hindered mutually beneficial cooperation between China. and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese state media reported that Trong’s trip to Beijing would bring bilateral relations to a new stage of development.
All these remarks are to be taken with tweezers, within the framework of the rituals which accompany the relations of party to party between the two communist neighbors. The flowery ceremonies would nevertheless be curious for anyone inclined to view the growing strategic competition between China and the United States in extremely binary terms.
As I noted last week, despite maritime and territorial disputes between the two nations in the South China Sea and a history of resistance to Chinese rule that permeates Vietnamese nationalism, the two governments are still bound by several common interests. Leaving aside claims of eternal socialist brotherhood, Vietnam is entangled in China-centric supply chains, and the two communist parties share a common desire to preserve power in the face of what both perceive to be efforts by the West to change or modify the regime.
Of course, this week’s mutual praise does nothing to undo the vast areas of disagreement in the relationship. But it’s a reminder that at a time when many in China and the West are adopting monochromatic views of strategic competition, Vietnam’s relationship with China remains a confusing mix of grays.
|
Sources
2/ https://thediplomat.com/2022/11/xi-jinping-rolls-out-the-red-carpet-for-vietnams-communist-party-chief/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping rolls out red carpet for Vietnamese Communist Party leader – The Diplomat
- With a heart full of grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi today | India News
- bollywood halloween
- Report: Global carbon capture technology capacity needs to expand 120-fold by 2050
- Hollywood Does Halloween: From a Scantily Dressed Kendall Jenner to the Best Couple and Group Costumes
- How can Australia reach the semi-finals, predictions?
- How fashion icons Bella Hadid, Ruby Aldridge and Julia Fox pulled off Halloween
- Google Adds New Elements to Ads Data Hub Insights Platform
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan goes to the home of a journalist run over by his vehicle | world news
- Halloween 2022 – The spookiest and best Halloween 2022 costumes featuring Hollywood and Bollywood stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more
- President Joko Widodo will certainly be present
- Pāhala Public Library and School reopen on November 1 after repairs from earthquake damage: Big Island Now