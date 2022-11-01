Xi Jinping rolls out red carpet for Vietnamese Communist Party leader – The Diplomat

Advertising

Vietnam’s Communist Party leader was received with unusual pomp and ceremony during his three-day state visit to Beijing, during which Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the two ruling parties should “never let no one interfere” with their progress.

According to official media in both countries, China yesterday received Nguyen Phu Trong and his delegation with the rare gesture of a 21-gun salute upon his arrival for a three-day visit. Trong and Xi Jinping then shook hands and kissed each other before taking part in a televised welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, against a field of oversized Chinese and Vietnamese flags.

Trong is the first foreign leader to hail Xi Jinping since he won a third five-year term in power at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last month. The two party leaders last met in November 2017, when Xi traveled to Vietnam to attend the APEC summit in Danang.

As one observer on Twitter noted, the Vietnamese delegation accompanying Trong was not only unusually large, but dominated by officials involved in party affairs and national security. Among them were both Public Security Minister To Lam and Defense Minister Phan Van Giang.

Notably, Xi also awarded his Vietnamese counterpart the PRC Friendship Medal, which according to the state-run Global Timesis awarded to foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to the socialist modernization of China, the promotion of exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries.

The atmosphere of mutual esteem took on strategic overtones in Xi’s comments to Trong, in which he said that Vietnam, China and their respective ruling communist parties should stand firm against foreign interference. i.e. American).

“Developing the cause of human progress is a long and tortuous process, and the development of socialist countries faces a very complicated international environment and serious risks and challenges,” Xi said. would have saidaccording to the public television channel CCTV.

“The Chinese and Vietnamese sides should persist in working for the happiness of the people and the progress of mankind, push forward socialist modernization with all their might, and never let anyone interfere with our progress or let any force shake the institutional foundations. of our development.

Chinese state media hammer the nail believing that the special relationship between Vietnam and China, rooted in their party-to-party ties, was beyond some countries’ understanding. It was an obvious veiled reference to the United States, which they accused of trying to drive a wedge between China and Vietnam, adding that this effort has not hindered mutually beneficial cooperation between China. and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese state media reported that Trong’s trip to Beijing would bring bilateral relations to a new stage of development.

All these remarks are to be taken with tweezers, within the framework of the rituals which accompany the relations of party to party between the two communist neighbors. The flowery ceremonies would nevertheless be curious for anyone inclined to view the growing strategic competition between China and the United States in extremely binary terms.

As I noted last week, despite maritime and territorial disputes between the two nations in the South China Sea and a history of resistance to Chinese rule that permeates Vietnamese nationalism, the two governments are still bound by several common interests. Leaving aside claims of eternal socialist brotherhood, Vietnam is entangled in China-centric supply chains, and the two communist parties share a common desire to preserve power in the face of what both perceive to be efforts by the West to change or modify the regime.

Of course, this week’s mutual praise does nothing to undo the vast areas of disagreement in the relationship. But it’s a reminder that at a time when many in China and the West are adopting monochromatic views of strategic competition, Vietnam’s relationship with China remains a confusing mix of grays.