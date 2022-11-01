Pakistan bury journalist killed in ex-PM Khan’s march





LAHORE, Pakistan – Pakistan on Monday buried a journalist who was crushed to death while covering a political march organized by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with hundreds of mourners attending her funeral.

Sadaf Naeem, 36, a Channel 5 television journalist in Lahore, died on Sunday after falling from the container truck in which Khan was traveling as the former prime minister and hundreds of his supporters traveled to the capital, Islamabad .

Khan’s supporters are crammed into trucks and cars in the convoy, but many are also marching on foot. It is customary for the Khans team to invite a few journalists at a time to the roof of the truck to speak to Khan.

Videos on social media show Naeem running alongside Khans’ truck to get an invite to the summit to talk to him. It is unknown how she fell and lost her life in Kamuke, one of the towns on the way to the marches.

Khan visited Naeem’s home in Lahore on Monday to convey his condolences. His allies, who govern Punjab province, where the convoy is located, said they would cover the living expenses and school fees of his two children, aged 17 and 21.

Popular opposition leader Khan was an international cricket star before becoming an Islamist politician.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences to Naeem’s bereaved family, announcing a financial donation of around $20,000 to his relatives. She was the breadwinner of her family and had worked as a journalist for 12 years.

The Khans’ rally began in Lahore on Friday when around 10,000 protesters left for Islamabad. The former prime minister, ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, claimed he was overthrown in a US-orchestrated plot and his successor claims that Washington and Sharif have dismissed.

Khan’s latest challenge to the government comes after Pakistan’s Election Commission earlier this month disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly illegally selling gifts to the state and concealing assets as Prime Minister.

Khan, who challenged the disqualification, said on Monday he would sue Chief Election Commissioner Sikandara Raja, who was behind the decision, for calling him a dishonest person.

According to Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf party, protesters will enter the capital on Friday to demand a snap election, a demand the Sharifs government has already rejected, saying the next vote will take place next year. according to the calendar, in 2023.

The government has warned against action if the gathering of Khans turns violent. Khan himself hinted at a possible flashpoint when the convoy reaches Islamabad, saying in a tweet on Monday that he had seen a revolution “in the past six months”.

The sea of ​​people along our GT road walk. For 6 months, I have been witnessing a revolution that is taking over the country. The only question is whether it will be soft through the ballot box or destructive through bloodshed,” he tweeted.

Analysts say the march could present a significant challenge to the new administration. Khans supporters clashed with police at a previous rally in May, forcing Sharif to summon troops. Khan abruptly canceled his rally, saying he would return.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/journalist-crushed-death-pakistan-pm-khans-march-92389603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos