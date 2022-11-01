Covid-19 inquiry to examine Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages | Coronavirus

The Covid-19 public inquiry plans to go through some of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages as it seeks to identify any grossly flawed decision-making and significant errors of judgment by central government at the start of the pandemic, the lawyer has said principal of the investigation. .

Opening the second stage of the statutory inquiry, looking at how the central government has responded to the pandemic and taken the key decisions it has taken, Hugo Keith KC said he would ask whether the late lockdowns were costing lives and whether the violation of the rules undermined public confidence.

Speaking at a preliminary hearing before witnesses are cross-examined for eight weeks next summer with the UK’s confirmed Covid death toll exceeding 180,000, Keith said there would be a particular examination of the decisions taken by the Prime Minister, the cabinet, the senior political advisers and scientific and medical advisers from the beginning of January 2020 to the first national confinement at the end of March.

WhatsApp messages between Johnson and Downing Street and other senior officials were requested, along with cabinet minutes and notes of written and oral advice to ministers. Lawyers for the Disability Campaign Groups have called on departments to admit any deletion of documents and explain how they retained instant chat messages from WhatsApp, Signal or Cabinet Office.

Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, has previously posted messages from a Downing Street WhatsApp group used by him and Johnson. Ministers will be called to testify for eight weeks next summer.

Keith said the inquiry would also ask: does the stated policy of following science accurately reflect actual decision-making?

More than 200 scientists, including all those involved in the Sage group and others in the Independent Sage group, the latter being very critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic, were invited to testify to the effectiveness of the answer.

The survey will ask: How effectively has Sage been used by central government? Keith said he would also ask if there was an overreliance on epidemiological modeling or mathematical modeling. Imperial College London, which employs Professor Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose predictions were important at the start of the pandemic, is among the main participants in this phase of the investigation.

Keith said the job of investigators would be to ask if anything could have been done to reduce the loss and suffering caused by death and disease on an unprecedented scale. He described widespread societal damage with unmet health needs, damaged education prospects [and] financial insecurity and immense costs in human and financial terms.

Lawyers for groups representing people with disabilities, ethnic minority groups, women, children and frontline workers have urged the inquiry to determine the extent to which the government has taken their needs into account. Liz Davies KC, representing organizations that help victims of domestic abuse, said the inquiry needed to determine whether government decisions were backed up by equality impact assessments. Philip Dayle, representing the Federation of Ethnic Minority Health Organizations, called for addressing institutional and structural racism.

The investigation continues with a listening exercise to collect and synthesize testimonies from people affected by the pandemic, despite opposition from bereaved groups who want their testimonies to be taken as evidence. The survey awarded a 970,000 contract to the polling company Ipsos to carry out the exercise and an 800,000 contract to the communications company M&C Saatchi to inform the public of the modalities of participation. Inquiry chair Lady Hallett stressed that some personal testimony will also be heard in evidence when it relates to systemic failings.

The investigation is struggling to find out how to prevent the staggering of an already enormous exercise which will take several years. The Cabinet Office said it had so many potentially relevant documents that its review alone would take three years. 39 core participant groups were represented at the Module 2 Preliminary Hearing, including three long Covid support groups, disability rights groups, children’s rights groups and bereaved family groups representing the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The health system was represented by NHS England, the British Medical Association and social service operators.

Government bodies ranged from the Department of Health and Social Care to the office of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, and the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments.