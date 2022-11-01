March on the capital: Imran Khan tries to regain power in Pakistan





Over the weekend, convoys of motorcycles and vans dressed in red, green and white rumbled along Pakistan’s historic Grand Trunk Road.

Leading the pack and waving to thousands of supporters along the route was Imran Khan, wearing sunglasses and a neatly pressed white Pakistani salwar suit.

The country’s ousted prime minister and former cricket star has embarked on a week-long march through Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, to the capital Islamabad, hoping to stage a protest enough support to overthrow the government of rival Shehbaz Sharif and force early elections.

For six months, I have witnessed a revolution taking hold of the country, Khan wrote on Monday of the crowds that accompanied him. [The] the only question is will it be sweet through the ballot box or destructive through bloodshed?

This long march is the latest bet in the Khans’ efforts to organize an unlikely political comeback. Since his removal as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April, Khans’ support has soared as his populist message strikes a chord at a time of painful inflation.

Yet the former leader also faces a growing number of challenges that threaten to pull him out of electoral politics altogether.

Last month, Pakistan’s Election Commission banned Khan from office over allegations that he mishandled gifts he received while prime minister. He has already been hit with now-dropped terrorism charges, following alleged threatening remarks he made in a speech, and he continues to face prosecution over allegations he unlawfully accepted funds strangers.

The former prime minister also engaged in a rare confrontation with Pakistan’s mighty military, which held an extraordinary press conference on Thursday where the intelligence chief appeared to publicly criticize Khan’s unconstitutional wishes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres at an aid camp last month Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Azeema Cheema, director of Verso Consulting in Islamabad, said Khan’s legal and political troubles only made him more popular with his base. Many analysts see him as the favorite in the elections to be held next year.

It’s definitely not for him, Cheema said. There is a good chance that this disqualification will be canceled… As for his supporters, they have every interest in continuing.

They think he will be the next prime minister, she added.

The political melee comes as the Sharifs government grapples with economic challenges that some analysts say could force Pakistan to default on its $130 billion foreign debt. As Sharif relaunched a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF in August, climate change-related flooding prompted the prime minister to warn that the country needs billions more in financial support.

Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party accuse Khan of profiting from the crisis. We are obviously worried because if there is discontent leading to deeper political instability…it can obviously lead to serious problems, Sharif told the Financial Times in a recent interview.

Supporters of Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party at a rally demanding snap elections in Karachi on Friday Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images

But for supporters of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the former prime minister is a rare figure brave enough to challenge decades of mismanagement and alleged venality by political and military elites.

Khan was elected prime minister in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform after Shehbaz’s older brother, Nawaz Sharif, was ousted a year earlier following a corruption scandal. Nawaz, who is in voluntary exile in the UK, denies the allegations.

Although he struggled with economic challenges during his tenure, Khan’s popularity rose after he claimed he was removed from office following a plot involving Sharif and the United States.

We must rise up to save Pakistan, said supporter Aurangzeb Chaudhary, a 45-year-old pickup truck driver based in Islamabad. Chaudhary said he wanted to join the march to blockade the capital and force governments to collapse. I will park my pickup to block the road and stop any supplies to Islamabad, he said.

For Khans’ critics, the series of lawsuits against him have fatally undermined his reputation. The election commission’s decision disqualifying him stems from allegations that Khan broke the law by selling gifts he received while in office. But Faisal Fareed, Khans’ lawyer, said the charges were flimsy and many independent experts also believe the decision would struggle to survive a legal challenge.

Khan was granted a partial reprieve on October 24, when the Islamabad High Court ruled he could contest a by-election which he later won. But the court has not yet ruled on the judgment challenging the electoral commissions.

Recommended

Even if the cases don’t stick, Khans’ opponents hope repeated court appearances will tarnish his image as uncorrupt, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of pollster Gallup Pakistan.

Yet they can in practice make him more popular, reinforcing the narrative that he is being persecuted. A Gallup survey of 1,000 Pakistanis found that 69% thought the disqualification was wrong. Imran Khan captured the imagination of the Pakistani public, said political columnist Ghazi Salahuddin.

For many analysts, the biggest unknown remains the public fight between Khan and the military, which have long played an influential if ambiguous role in Pakistan’s civilian politics. Khan, who reportedly came to power with the backing of the military, fell out with senior officers during his tenure.

The dispute came to a head late last month following the murder of well-known Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by police in Kenya in unclear circumstances. Thursday’s press conference by senior generals came in the wake of speculation, fueled by Khan and his allies, that Sharif was assassinated in a Pakistan-based plot.

Even if the march fails to topple the Sharifs government, analysts say it will remind Pakistan’s political and military leaders just how popular Khan remains. The goal may be to move around Punjab for a long time, make it a media spectacle, galvanize support across the country and show the military that they are strong, Gilani said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1f623241-5dfd-4ab2-8cc7-a5062f112020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos