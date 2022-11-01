Prime Minister Modi will visit Morbi tomorrow, Russian Prez Putin offers his condolences





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Morbi of Gujarat tomorrow (November 1). “The Prime Minister will visit Morbi tomorrow afternoon on the 1st,” the Gujarat chief minister’s office informed. . — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) October 31, 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences as he sought to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased. “Esteemed Madam President, Prime Minister, please accept our deepest condolences for the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in Gujarat. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families of those who died and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in the disaster,” the ANI news agency quoted Putin as saying. A suspension bridge collapsed in the Gujarat town of Morbi on Sunday, killing more than 130 people, including women and children. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by Gujarat Police in the Bridge Collapse incident in Morbi district of Gujarat against private agencies for attempted culpable homicide and culpable homicide not constituting not a murder. “We have detained a few people from the management and are questioning them,” ANI news agency quoted Rahul Tripathi, SP Morbi, as saying. READ ALSO | Supreme Court bans ‘two-finger test’, says it re-victimizes and re-traumatizes rape victims Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi attended the National Unity Day program in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He paid his respects to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat. During the event, Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief over the loss of life after the Morbi pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed over the Machchu River, killing more than 130 people. “I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of mourning, the government stands with the bereaved families in every way,” Prime Minister Modi said. Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday.The center is also providing all the assistance to the state government, he added. Prime Minister Modi also said his spirit was with the Morbi victims. He said that on the one hand there is a heart riddled with pain and on the other hand there is the path of duty. “I am in Ekta Nagar but I am thinking of the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life would I have felt such pain,” Prime Minister Modi said. Speaking about the rescue operations taking place after the bridge collapsed, Prime Minister Modi said that the government of Gujarat has formed a committee to investigate this incident and he also assured the people of the country that he will not there would be no laxity in rescue and relief operations.

