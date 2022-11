Donald Trump calls the attack on Paul Pelosi a “terrible thing”

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the brutal hammer attack targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, calling the violence a “terrible thing”.

The former president addressed the violent assault at the Pelosis home in San Francisco while discussing rising crime rates in what he called “Democrat-run cities.”

“With Paul Pelosi it’s a terrible thing, and with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said in an interview with conservative Spanish-language network Americano Media.

“Look at what happened in San Francisco in general. Look at what is happening in Chicago. It was much worse than in Afghanistan,” he said.

Donald Trump gives an interview to the right-wing Spanish media company Americano Media on Friday. Americano Media Paul Pelosi (right), 82, suffered a fractured skull that required surgery after being hit in the head with a hammer. Wife Nancy was in Washington, DC at the time. REUTERS The attacker broke into the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday. ABC7

Suspect David DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday for allegedly breaking into the Pelosis residence and hitting Paul Pelosi, 82, in the head with a hammer, after he shouted, “Where’s Nancy?”

The Speaker of the House was in Washington, DC at the time of the attack.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair skull fractures and is expected to make a full recovery.

DePape faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and additional felonies, according to police.

David DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder. PA

Trump was asked about the incident involving Pelosi in the broader context of rising crime rates in the United States during Friday’s interview at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“These people are crazy,” the ex-president said, referring to Illinois lawmakers who last year passed a controversial law abolishing cash bail, which goes into effect next year. “They’re going to release ruthless killers from prisons, no one knows why. I mean, they need space, or something.

On January 1, 2023, Illinois will end cash bail under the “Safe-T” law, which was passed in 2021 in response to nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Contrary to Tory claims that suspects facing serious felony charges, including murder and arson, will be freed until trial, judges will still have the discretion to order accused criminals to stand behind bars if they are considered a threat to public safety.

But the new law imposes higher standards to meet those conditions which critics say will make it harder to detect suspects.

