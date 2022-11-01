Connect with us

Politics

Rishi could be ready for the first U-turn after the backlash from his COP 27 snub

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

 


Rishi Sunak has been told he will have to reconsider his decision to snub Cop 27 next week (Picture: Getty/Metro)

Rishi Sunak has been told he will have to reconsider his decision to snub Cop 27 next week (Picture: Getty/Metro)

Rishi Sunak has been asked to reverse his decision to snub the Cop 27 climate change meeting in Egypt next week.

The new prime minister faced a backlash from environmental experts who said it would be valuable for him to attend.

He plans to change course and go to the meeting of world leaders, it has been claimed.

His earlier insistence that he should focus on depressing national challenges rather than going to the top sparked a backlash from within Tory ranks.

The government’s climate czar Alok Sharma said he was disappointed by the decision, while former Tory Chancellor George Osborne questioned why Mr Sunak would destroy the party’s environmental record.

Food Minister Mark Spencer today made it clear that the Prime Minister could travel to the gathering of world leaders at the Red Sea resort.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Minister Mark Spencer arrives for the Conservative Party Annual Conference at the Birmingham International Convention Centre. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022. PA Photo. See AP POLITICS Tory's story. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Cabinbet member Mark Spencer says the PM may well change his mind and head to Cop 27 next week (Picture: PA)


Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister: what happens next?

AFTER : Frozen Planet Scientist Sobs After Explaining How Climate Change Is Killing Penguins: We Need To Do Something About It

He said: The Prime Minister has a huge overflowing inbox.

Obviously, he wants to focus on the financials and that’s what he’s doing.

But if he is able to get through all this, the COP is very important for the government, for our future, so we will send high-ranking ministers.

Pressed if he would like to see the PM go to the top, he added: If he has time.

Only he will know what he has in his mailbox and in his diary, if he has the time.

He will make that call and I’m sure it will be the right one.

New Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove also urged people to judge the government by our actions on the environment rather than attendance at COP 27.

Mr Gove told Sky Newss Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s show: I know across government we want to field the strongest team possible in Cop, but there’s a lot of pressure on the newspaper to Prime Minister.

What we do is even more important than who goes there, he told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, saying the UK is the fastest decarbonising economy in the G7 and moving towards vehicles electricity and renewable energies.

Judge us by our actions, he said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The new Prime Minister faced backlash after saying he would not attend Copy 27 next week (Picture: Reuters)

A photograph taken and released by the British Parliament shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gestures as he presents the spring budget statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, March 23, 2022. - The Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday launched plans to ease the cost of living crisis, with a massive slowdown in growth as war in Ukraine and decades-high inflation batter the economy. In a budget update, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak unveiled measures to help household finances, including lower fuel taxes and lower tax burdens for those on the lowest incomes. (Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR / various sources / AFP) / EDITORIAL USE RESTRICTED - NO ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, ADVERTISING USE - MANDATORY CREDIT
Sunak has been asked to rethink his decision to snub the climate change meeting in Egypt (Picture: Getty)

? Licensed by London News Pictures. 10/11/2021. London, UK. British Prime Minister BORIS JOHNSON arrives at Euston station to travel by train to Glasgow for an update on the negotiations at the COP26 Climate Conference. Photo credit: Ben Cawthra/LNP
Boris Johnson attended the summit as Prime Minister last year and is also expected to make an appearance this year as well (Picture: LNP)

AFTER : When is COP27 and where is it?

MORE: Boris Johnson leaves for Cop27 climate talks as Rishi Sunak snub slams

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said Mr Sunak should rethink his decision not to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

She told Ms Kuenssberg: It is absolutely wrong that Rishi Sunak is not leaving because the UK still holds the cops presidency. Symbols matter.

Asked about reports that Boris Johnson could attend Cop 27, she said: If it embarrasses Rishi Sunak to reverse his shameful decision and make it happen himself, fine.

Mr Sharma, chairman of last year’s Cop 26 summit in Glasgow, who will lead the UK negotiating team at the UN climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh next week, said: I am quite disappointed that the Prime Minister does not leave.

I understand he has a huge plate of domestic issues he has to deal with.

But I would say going to COP27 would engage with other world leaders. And I think that sends a signal if the Prime Minister were to honor our renewed commitment on this issue.

It has also been reported that Boris Johnson plans to attend the summit in Egypt to show his support for international efforts to tackle climate change.

Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne added his voice to the backlash, saying Mr Sunak had mishandled the situation.

Touting the Tories’ environmental record, he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show: Why throw this away because you don’t want to fly to Egypt?

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: COP26 President Alok Sharma arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on October 11, 2022 in London, England. Today sees the first meeting of the Cabinet of Government Ministers since the conference was suspended and the mini-budget presented by Kwasi Kwarteng which saw the pound plummet in value. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Alok Sharma has been demoted to Sunaks new cabinet and will head to Cop next week (Picture: Getty)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 27: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is seen entering the back of Downing Street on October 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Former Chancellor George Osborne said Sunak mishandled the situation (Picture: Getty)

AFTER : World is far from meeting climate targets, UN admits

MORE: UK failed to prepare for severe weather and power outages due to climate change

But Lord Deben, chairman of the Committee on Climate Change, warned that the UK’s bid to tackle emissions was not on track.

The peer told the Independent that it would be very helpful for Mr Sunak to attend the climate summit.

The prime minister’s allies have indicated he might go after all, the Financial Times and I have reported.

The sources said that although dealing with the economic crisis is his priority, he could visit Egypt if enough progress is made in preparing the November 17 budget, according to the newspapers.

Speculation that Boris Johnson, Mr Sunaks’ predecessor at No 10, could visit the UN conference has increased pressure on the Prime Minister.

It added to a wider dispute over UK representation, after the king was advised by Downing Street not to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

Charles will host a reception for 200 guests, including US climate envoy John Kerry, at Buckingham Palace on Friday to mark the climate conference, with Mr Sunak expected to say a few words.

Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]

For more stories like this, check out our news page.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/31/rishi-could-be-set-for-first-u-turn-after-backlash-to-his-cop-27-snub-17667501/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: