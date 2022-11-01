Politics
Rishi could be ready for the first U-turn after the backlash from his COP 27 snub
Rishi Sunak has been asked to reverse his decision to snub the Cop 27 climate change meeting in Egypt next week.
The new prime minister faced a backlash from environmental experts who said it would be valuable for him to attend.
He plans to change course and go to the meeting of world leaders, it has been claimed.
His earlier insistence that he should focus on depressing national challenges rather than going to the top sparked a backlash from within Tory ranks.
The government’s climate czar Alok Sharma said he was disappointed by the decision, while former Tory Chancellor George Osborne questioned why Mr Sunak would destroy the party’s environmental record.
Food Minister Mark Spencer today made it clear that the Prime Minister could travel to the gathering of world leaders at the Red Sea resort.
Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister: what happens next?
AFTER : Frozen Planet Scientist Sobs After Explaining How Climate Change Is Killing Penguins: We Need To Do Something About It
He said: The Prime Minister has a huge overflowing inbox.
Obviously, he wants to focus on the financials and that’s what he’s doing.
But if he is able to get through all this, the COP is very important for the government, for our future, so we will send high-ranking ministers.
Pressed if he would like to see the PM go to the top, he added: If he has time.
Only he will know what he has in his mailbox and in his diary, if he has the time.
He will make that call and I’m sure it will be the right one.
New Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove also urged people to judge the government by our actions on the environment rather than attendance at COP 27.
Mr Gove told Sky Newss Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s show: I know across government we want to field the strongest team possible in Cop, but there’s a lot of pressure on the newspaper to Prime Minister.
What we do is even more important than who goes there, he told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, saying the UK is the fastest decarbonising economy in the G7 and moving towards vehicles electricity and renewable energies.
Judge us by our actions, he said.
AFTER : When is COP27 and where is it?
MORE: Boris Johnson leaves for Cop27 climate talks as Rishi Sunak snub slams
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said Mr Sunak should rethink his decision not to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.
She told Ms Kuenssberg: It is absolutely wrong that Rishi Sunak is not leaving because the UK still holds the cops presidency. Symbols matter.
Asked about reports that Boris Johnson could attend Cop 27, she said: If it embarrasses Rishi Sunak to reverse his shameful decision and make it happen himself, fine.
Mr Sharma, chairman of last year’s Cop 26 summit in Glasgow, who will lead the UK negotiating team at the UN climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh next week, said: I am quite disappointed that the Prime Minister does not leave.
I understand he has a huge plate of domestic issues he has to deal with.
But I would say going to COP27 would engage with other world leaders. And I think that sends a signal if the Prime Minister were to honor our renewed commitment on this issue.
It has also been reported that Boris Johnson plans to attend the summit in Egypt to show his support for international efforts to tackle climate change.
Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne added his voice to the backlash, saying Mr Sunak had mishandled the situation.
Touting the Tories’ environmental record, he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show: Why throw this away because you don’t want to fly to Egypt?
AFTER : World is far from meeting climate targets, UN admits
MORE: UK failed to prepare for severe weather and power outages due to climate change
But Lord Deben, chairman of the Committee on Climate Change, warned that the UK’s bid to tackle emissions was not on track.
The peer told the Independent that it would be very helpful for Mr Sunak to attend the climate summit.
The prime minister’s allies have indicated he might go after all, the Financial Times and I have reported.
The sources said that although dealing with the economic crisis is his priority, he could visit Egypt if enough progress is made in preparing the November 17 budget, according to the newspapers.
Speculation that Boris Johnson, Mr Sunaks’ predecessor at No 10, could visit the UN conference has increased pressure on the Prime Minister.
It added to a wider dispute over UK representation, after the king was advised by Downing Street not to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.
Charles will host a reception for 200 guests, including US climate envoy John Kerry, at Buckingham Palace on Friday to mark the climate conference, with Mr Sunak expected to say a few words.
|
