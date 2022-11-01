Xi Jinping’s third term stokes fear in colonized countries





As Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping won the historic third term at the 20th National Congress, his return as China’s president has heightened fears among vulnerable countries like Tibet, East Turkestan (Xinjiang), southern Mongolia, Manchuria and Hong Kong which were occupied and colonized by China during the last decades of history on the new Chinese colonies. Xi is considered the second reincarnation of Chairman Mao Zedong who successfully led the communist revolution and ruled the CCP and China decisively, ruthlessly and unchallenged for 27 years (1949-1976), while Xi also plans modernization of the army but also the country’s politicians, according to Singapore Post. Moreover, Xi Jinping has also created terror among a large number of countries ranging from China’s South China Sea and East China Sea neighbors such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei after taking over for a third term as Xi Jinping’s historic representative. third term as Chinese president is likely to see tougher policies from Beijing on the economy, foreign relations and human rights. The fears of these countries are further multiplied by the sharp erosion of the influence of the United States of America and the virtual takeover of international institutions, in particular those of the United Nations in China, reported The Singapore Post. The violation of basic human rights in Tibet and their exploitation in their own country has been on the rise for years by the Chinese government, the recent being discrimination against Tibetans in employment and housing, which makes locals feel “second class” in their own land. According to a report by the International Campaign for Tibet, Tibetans are not even offered basic unskilled work in any sector and in some cases are offered significantly lower wages than their Han counterparts. Additionally, repressive policies continue to be part of Chinese rule in Tibet as Tibetans are denied freedom of religion and over 6,000 monasteries were destroyed between 1951 and 1960. Moreover, Xinjiang, a Chinese region is notorious for its human rights violations. China has been chastised around the world for repressing Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering with their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of re-education or forced indoctrination. Since 2017, Chinese authorities have intensified the crackdown on Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities in the XUAR through arbitrary arrests and long detentions. An estimated 1.8 million members of these groups were held in internment camps, where some suffered serious human rights abuses, torture, rape and forced labour. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

