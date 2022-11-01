Ships move as Turkey fights to salvage Ukraine grain deal after Russia pulls out

Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia’s decision to withdraw from a landmark deal aimed at easing the global food crisis.

As one of the brokers in the grain deal, Turkey has stepped up diplomacy with the two warring nations in a bid to save it, with Russia warning that continuing to implement the deal without its participation would be ” dangerous”.

At least 10 ships, including the Ikaria Angel, chartered by the World Food Program and loaded with 30,000 tonnes of wheat for an emergency response in the Horn of Africa, left Ukrainian ports on Monday, according to a site Internet that tracks maritime traffic.

“Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or taken hostage. Food must flow,” Amir M. Abdulla, the UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, tweeted on Monday.

A total of 12 ships were due to leave Ukrainian ports on Monday and four more were to head for the country, according to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) which oversaw the deal brokered by Turkey and the UN.

-‘Diplomatic achievement’-

The maritime traffic came two days after Russia notified the United Nations and Turkey that it was suspending its participation in the grain deal, after Moscow accused Ukraine of a “massive” attack by drones against its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Ukraine called the Russian accusations a “false pretext”.

Moscow also backed out of ship inspections, which were mandatory under the deal.

Grain prices were up on Monday morning after the Russian decision.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country has remained neutral throughout Ukraine’s eight-month war, has pledged to continue efforts to keep the deal in place despite Russia’s moves.

“Although Russia acts hesitantly…we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdogan said.

Turkish analyst Soner Cagaptay said if Erdogan can convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to come back to the table, it would underline Ankara’s mark as a country that can talk to both Ukraine and Russia. , from a neutral position.

“If Turkey is able to bring Russia back into the deal, Ankara will be able to say to everyone, ‘Hey, let me stay where I am because you know it works and it helps you.’ It could be a pretty big diplomatic feat for Ankara,” he told AFP.

NATO member Turkey, which enjoys good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors, has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow and has instead boosted trade while supplying Kyiv with combat drones .

Monday’s shipment schedule was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations, with Russia being briefed on the movements, the CCM said in a statement on Sunday.

A source familiar with the matter said: ‘As a signatory to the agreement, they have been asked to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the vessels.

– ‘Dangerous’-

The Kremlin said it would be “dangerous” to enforce the deal without its involvement.

“In conditions where Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, such an agreement is difficult to achieve. And it takes on a different, much more risky, dangerous character,” the spokesperson said. from the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, to journalists.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Monday about Moscow’s suspension of the deal.

“Questions about the suspension by the Russian side of the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports within the framework of the ‘Black Sea Grain Initiative’ were discussed,” he said. the Russian Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

Akar said before the phone call: “This (agreement) should continue. The suspension of this initiative will not benefit Russia, Ukraine or anyone else.”

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after the Russian invasion in late February.

July’s agreement to unblock its grain exports is key to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

It had already allowed the export of more than 9.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian cereals and was to be renewed on November 19.

A separate agreement signed with Russia allowed the export of Russian food and fertilizers, despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. But it was never implemented, to the chagrin of Moscow, which has been complaining about it for weeks.