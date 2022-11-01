Analysis: Donald Trump Jr.’s reaction to Paul Pelosi attack shows exactly how far we’ve come





The attack on Paul Pelosi was terrifying. A man broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband in the middle of the night and beat him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull among other injuries. The intruder shouted, where is Nancy?

Donald Trump Jr. seems to think it’s funny.

Late Sunday night, Trump Jr. shared an image on social media of a hammer and a pair of underwear with the words Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready. Trump Jr. wrote: The internet remains undefeated. (Inset: I won’t share a link to Trump Jr’s message. You can find it on the internet if you like.)

Which, even by the low standards set by former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, is grossly wrong. But, unfortunately, not unexpected.

Trump Jr., even more than his famous father, reveled in the idea that he is the king of the deplorables, someone willing to say and do things that others want but are too afraid of. Trump Jr.s MO has always been as he probably will be for this incident that he is just joking and people need to stop taking themselves seriously. He’s the cool dude who never takes offense while the rest of us are squares who are always under the gaze of outrage.

But stop and consider what Trump Jr. is making fun of here. An elderly man was violently attacked in his own home. He was injured enough to undergo surgery. The intruder who attacked him also appeared to be after the Speaker of the House. The man suspected of attacking Pelosi had also shared various conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and Covid-19, among other places on social media.

Hear details of Paul Pelosi’s coded 911 call that led to his rescue

The only right thing to do in this situation is to a) condemn the act and b) see what can be done to put better safeguards in place in hopes of preventing it from happening again.

Instead, what Trump Jr. has done is shine a light on it.

That he did, again, shouldn’t be so surprising. Trump Jr.’s social media presence is a super charged version of his dads if you can believe it. What’s so depressing is that Trump Jr.’s Truth Social post has over 5,000 likes and over 1,000 shares to date. He also shared the post on Twitter and Instagram.

Which means that not only will he likely refuse to apologize for his disgusting message, but he’ll relish it in the belief that his mission to freak out the woke crowd has been accomplished.

We are in a very dark place when content like this is championed by people in positions of power. It normalizes aberrant behaviors by taking them lightly. And the result is that such incidents become more and more likely in the future.

