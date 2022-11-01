Politics | “Act of God” or “Act of fraud”: Oppn attacks Prime Minister Modi on Morbi





While expressing condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the Collapse of the Morbi bridge On Sunday in Gujarat, the opposition accused the BJP government of negligence and questioned whether it was an act of God or an act of fraud, hinting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s line of attack against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal when a flyover collapsed in Kolkata on March 31, 2016, killing many people.

Among the leaders who tweeted to express their condolences were Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who called on all party workers to provide all possible help, and Uddhav leader Shiv Sena , Aaditya Thackeray. In an official letter, Congress also called for a “judicial inquiry” into “the cause of the incident, which at first glance appears to be a case of criminal negligence and poor governance.” #Look CCTV footage of the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi. More than 200 people were rescued from the site of the incident, MoS Harsh Sanghvi said on Monday. #MorbiBridgeCollapse

Follow live updates: https://t.co/yxhdG5Hw3P pic.twitter.com/d1cKoTSDQw The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 31, 2022 Attacking the BJP government, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress official Digvijaya Singh, who is in Gujarat for an election campaign, shared a Twitter thread on bridge collapses compiled by party member Gurdeep Singh Sappal, and said: Here are some examples of schemes BJPMODISHAH ACT OF FRAUDS… All this is because the quality of construction is compromised for MONEY gains as Modi ji explained in Kolkata Bridge Collapse . As I said, the BJP favored the Contractors Act of Fraud. Why is no action taken on the agents who are responsible for quality control? #MorbiBridgeCollapse https://t.co/74dpnIj7oJ digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 31, 2022 In a later tweet he said: Of course Modi ji should know that under the name of CM Gujarat he has built up a coterie of privileged civilian contractors who are now accepting contracts all over India in states ruled by the BJP and in the GOI? Of course, Modi ji should know that under the name CM Gujarat, he has built up a coterie of favored civilian contractors who are now accepting contracts all over India in BJP ruled states and GOI. #MorbiBridgeCollapse https://t.co/1LofHzOSpL digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 31, 2022 Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV tweeted in Hindi: In this way, due to the act of fraud by the government of Gujarat, more than 141 lives have been drowned in the river. Hundreds are injured. Dozens are missing. 100,500 , DM?

Police ?

CMO?

? 141+ .. Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 31, 2022 He later shared excerpts from Modis’ speech in Kevadia, Gujarat on Sunday to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, coinciding with Sardar Patel’s birthday, and said: There was a speech of 27 full minutes. The government event continued instead of the condolence meeting… bodies are still missing in the river, more than 141 families have been destroyed…! But there is only one tenet of Saheb, The Show Must Go On!! Rescue work underway in Morbi on Monday, a day after Jhoolto Pul collapsed, killing 134 people. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Srinivas tweeted, There were over 500 people on the bridge with a capacity of 100 people, not by force but by buying tickets, and asked: Where was the DM? Where were the police? Where was the CMO? How did the bridge open without a certificate of fitness? He added: The Gujarat government responsible for over 141 deaths is so serious that not even a single officer has been transferred. Congress spokesman Gaurav Pandhi tweeted: How and why did the cable bridge collapse in Morbi just a week after its renovation? Monetary compensation will not bring back those who died due to someone else’s negligence and endemic corruption in government…Let us rip off crores, if you die we will give you pennies – BJP . It reminds me of the act of God and the act of fraud uttered by the Prime Minister when a bridge in WB collapsed.

Do not share the video because of its sheer insensitivity, just as insensitive and careless as this one https://t.co/YpM5Xfdjpd Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 30, 2022 Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted: Reminds me of the Prime Minister’s Law of God and Fraud Law speech when a bridge at WB collapsed. Congress Secretary General for Communications Jairam Ramesh has shared footage of Bharat Jodo Yatris observing two minutes of silence in memory of those who died in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy in Gujarat. At least 134 people have been killed after the suspension bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed in the Gujarat town of Morbi on Sunday night. (With PTI entries)

