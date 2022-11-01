xi jinping: China’s new diplomatic leadership under Xi Jinping





A Hong Kong protester was carried to the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, on October 16 when unnamed staff members beat him. People started burning posters, which showed Xi Jinping in just his underwear and a crown, as they walked out of the embassy. Staff dragged a nearby protester inside the consulate gates as they fled and kicked him repeatedly. The two sides were eventually separated by Manchester police, but not before witness video sparked the latest diplomatic spat between China and the UK. The embassy’s regressive, harsh and rude acts are the most recent example of China’s new diplomatic approach under Xi Jinping. This appears to be an extension of the newly adopted approach to wolf warrior diplomacy by Chinese diplomats. No matter where they are stationed overseas, Xi’s diplomats now have a crucial second audience: the Chinese at home. Harsh language, rude comments and sporadic acts of violence all reflect a rise in domestic nationalism. This new look represents China’s ability to assert itself on the world stage and a China that can say no to its strongly patriotic “net-citizens”, who are always online. It seems that fostering harmonious ties abroad and at home is equally important. When the two goals diverge, as was the case in Manchester, Xi’s diplomatic center tends to favor the former over the latter.

The official speech of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) confirmed the evolution of China’s diplomatic standards. Officials Ma Zhaoxu and Shen Beili praised the “fighting spirit” of Chinese diplomacy under Xi at a press conference themed “Under the leadership of Xi Jinping’s thought on diplomacy, forging ahead and strive to innovate for major country diplomacy with the Chinese.” The characteristics.” Ma, the current vice foreign minister, continued, “Having the courage and ability to carry on the struggle is a wonderful tradition and a special trait of Chinese diplomacy.” In this regard, the recent altercation in Manchester was a successful application of Xi Jinping’s diplomatic philosophy. Chinese Consul General Zheng Xiyuan responded to footage showing him dragging the pro-democracy protester by the hair inside the consulate compound in a Sky News interview broadcast on Wednesday. “He mistreated my nation and my leader. I had to do it,” Zheng insisted. Although Zheng is positioned for China’s wave of patriotism, his remarks may seem too nationalistic to audiences outside of China. “Wolf warrior diplomacy”, which was once a radical strategy, is now being adopted more frequently by Chinese diplomats. The phrase, which alludes to the Chinese film franchise of the same name “Rambo”, denotes an aggressive and patriotic approach to international communication. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian is said to be considered one of the pioneers of this diplomatic approach. Zhao claimed in a now-deleted tweet from 2019 that whites deliberately avoid certain areas of Washington, D.C. “since it’s an area for blacks and Latinos,” Zhao continues to be promoted within Xi’s diplomatic core. He started using Twitter in 2010 and to date has over 1.3 million followers. Zhao’s effective promotion of the wolf warrior diplomatic strategy is evidence of China’s more confident mood under Xi. There is an audience for this kind of diplomacy, even if it is not foreign. Zhao’s career trajectory seems to have taught Chinese diplomats an important lesson: Judge success by local approval, not external measures of ability. After a fight with two Chinese diplomats in Fiji in October 2020, a Taiwanese diplomat was taken to hospital with a head injury. Fighting apparently broke out after Chinese ambassadors showed up uninvited at a Taiwan National Day celebration and began taking pictures of attendees. Zhao, speaking on behalf of the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, refuted the allegations of violence. First, he claimed, “Taiwan has no so-called ambassadors in Fiji.” A vestige of China’s earlier status, the quiet bureaucratic diplomacy of the past was first described by Deng Xiaoping in the late 1980s. Furthermore, it runs counter to the CCP’s fundamental reliance on nationalism. national as a source of regime legitimacy. Indeed, this not only goes against Xi’s “fighting spirit” vision for Chinese diplomacy. The message is loud and clear: counter foreign criticism in Manchester, Fiji and everywhere else. The guiding principle of Chinese diplomacy under Xi Jinping is nationalism, not peace.



