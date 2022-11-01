Hospital freshly painted to cover flaws to prepare for Prime Minister Modis’ visit to Morbi, according to Congress and AAP





The AAP and Congress said the Morbi Civil Hospital had been painted to hide its flaws as part of preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday.

Congress and the AAP alleged that the Morbi Civil Hospital had been freshly painted in preparation for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. (Photos by @INCIndia)

By Mustafa Sheikh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have slammed Prime Minister Modi and said the Morbi Civil Hospital – where the injured from the Gujarat Bridge collapse were admitted – was painted to hide its flaws in preparation for his visit on Tuesday. Both sides said the hospital had been painted so the Prime Minister could hold ‘photo ops’. The official AAP Twitter account shared a video that reportedly shows the hospital being painted ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. He criticized the BJP and said, “141 people are dead, hundreds are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers are busy covering up to prepare for the photo op. .” READ ALSO | Student poisoned by girlfriend for refusing to break up in Thiruvananthapuram Congress also shared photos and said the hospital had been freshly painted and new tiles installed in preparation for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. He also lambasted the Prime Minister and said: “They are not ashamed! So many people are dead and they are planning an event.” AAP Delhi MP Naresh Balyan also commented on the matter and said, “There is a limit to shamelessness.” Gujarat Congress Spokesman Hemang Raval said: “When so many people are dying, painting and decorating works are going on at Morbi Civil Hospital. The BJP is known only for its management of events.There are two types of disasters but BJP in Gujarat is the third type of disaster.Instead of painting and decorating they should make sure that the patients get proper treatment. Some of the workers who are “preparing” the hospital told India Today that they were brought in from Rajkot to clean it up. The whole hospital was buzzing with cleaning staff and repair work was carried out ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. New water coolers and hospital beds were also installed. On Sunday evening, a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district, killing more than 130 people. The tragedy shook the nation, with condolences pouring in from all corners. READ ALSO | PM Modi gets emotional while talking about Morbi tragedy at event in Gujarat Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: November 1, 2022

