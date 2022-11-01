Will file Rs 10 billion lawsuit against top election official, says Imran Khan





Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday he would file a 10 billion rupee defamation suit against Pakistan’s top election official for destroying his reputation by disqualifying him, as he called on ‘those in power’ to stand with the nation on the fourth day of his long march to Islamabad.

Khan, 70, was earlier this month disqualified from the current National Assembly by a five-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headed by its leader Sikandar Sultan Raja.

“Sikandar Sultan, I will bring you to justice so that in the future you will not destroy anyone’s reputation on someone else’s instructions,” Khan told Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers. at the start of the fourth day of his walk in Kamonki. .

He alleged that the ECP decisions against him in the Toshakhana case and the prohibited financing cases were made on the instructions of the “imported government” in place.

“You (Sikandar) are friends of thieves and action will be taken,” he said.

According to Pakistani law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be deposited in the state depository or Toshakhana.

Khan had earlier announced that he would file a libel suit against Sultan. The former prime minister made the announcement while speaking to a private news channel.

“I am going to file a defamation action against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in the case of reference to Toshakhana and foreign funding,” Khan said in an interview and reiterated his demand for free and fair elections in the country under the direction of the new head of the ECP.

The PTI chief also said he would stand down if the allegations against him in the cases were to prove true.

“Whenever the courts against me prove that I have done something illegal, I will not wait for the court decision and I will stand down on my own,” Khan said.

He also targeted the powerful establishment, saying that a country’s establishment never opposes the nation’.

“To those who let this group of thieves (an obvious reference to the country’s leaders) impose on us, I give a message with due respect: for the love of God, listen to the voice of the nation,” he said. urged Khan in his message to “those who have Power”.

Speaking of his criticism of the Pakistani military, Khan said he criticizes them like a Pakistani who lives and dies in Pakistan.

Khan, who also won a National Assembly seat in a by-election held on Sunday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, said: “Look where the nation is at.” He said the country will be stronger when its institutions are strengthened.

“We are coming to Islamabad and it will take us 8-9 days to reach Islamabad,” he told his supporters in Mor Eminabad.

“Our convoys will leave from all over Pakistan for Islamabad. People are joining us from Sindh, Baluchistan and Gilgit-Baltistan,” Khan said.

Initially the plan was to reach Islamabad on November 4 but the new plan shows that it could be delayed for a few days.

Khan maintained his vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and alleged his opponent was “polishing the boots of those who were powerful and oppressing those who were weak”.

“This boot shiner, Shehbaz Sharif, his corruption of Rs16 billion has been arrested by the FIA ​​(Federal Investigation Agency). Another case of Rs 8bn has been registered by the NAB (National Accountability Bureau). But powerful sectors have helped a criminal (charged with bribery of 24 billion rupees) and prevented him from being punished, Khan alleged Shehbaz’s cases were slowed down, judges were pressured and the person who should have been in jail was named prime minister, he added.

He also alleged that “decisions were made behind closed doors” to “impose thieves in Pakistan”.

“I won eight elections. The nation rejected the mafia and the thieves,” Khan said.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was waiting for a “conducive environment” and an “understanding with powerful sectors” to return to Pakistan.

“But I have to tell the facilitator and managers of Nawaz. This is the nation of Pakistan. We are not sheep,” Khan said. “If you forcefully try to support the thieves, the nation will turn against you.”

Earlier, Khan took to social media to say he witnessed a revolution taking over the country.

“The sea of ​​people along our march on the GT Road. For the past 6 months I have witnessed a revolution sweeping across the country. The only question is whether it will be gentle through the ballot box or destructive through the outpouring of blood?” he added. tweeted.

The protest march halted its journey with the announcement to resume its journey to Islamabad on Tuesday morning from Gujranwala.

Khan said he would spend the whole day (Tuesday) in the city, considered a stronghold of the Sharif family.

He said the people of Pakistan had a chance to “break the shackles of slavery”.

“But remember, the chains will not fall off by themselves but must be broken,” he added.

“We will reach Sukkur tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon where caravans from Hyderabad, Hala, Skarund, Moro, Qazi Ahmad, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh will join us, Ali Zaidi, Head of Sindh PTI said earlier. .

Meanwhile, the government has issued a notification to expand Islamabad’s high-security red zone. According to the Interior Ministry, protesters would not be allowed to enter the red zone.

Khan has demanded a snap election and he is leading the long march to Islamabad to enforce his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and new elections are expected to be held within 60 days.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, spoke of a ‘threatening letter’ from the United States and claimed it was part of a foreign plot to impeach him as he was not acceptable to follow an independent foreign policy. The United States has dismissed the claims outright.

