There are rumors that Jokowi will replace Megawati, so says Gibran





Gibran stressed that there were no such speeches or discussions. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SOLO — Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka stressed that there was no discussion on issues related to his father President Jokowi replacing the Chief Executive Officer (Ketum) of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri. Gibran confirmed that President Joko Widodo does not intend to replace the position of General Chairman. Even after Jokowi abdicated from the presidency. “Nope no answer, no (speak) so don’t ask me about it. Wow, I can’t answer that, ask him,” said Gibran, met at Solo town hall on Monday (10/31/2022). Gibran reiterated that there was no conversation regarding the change. “I don’t want to talk like that, I’m sorry (There are no such discussions, I don’t know),” Gibran said. Moreover, Gibran even wondered if the general president of the PDIP would be replaced. He also refused to answer the question. However, the President’s eldest son Joko Widodo has confirmed that his father will not be the general chairman of the party.”Gada’s answer, yes, almost replaced?, No, Nope (So ​​Ketum),” he said. Meanwhile, Solo City Branch Management Board (DPC) Chairman FX Hadi Rudyatmo also questioned this. In fact, he will intend to find the authors who propagated the problem. “Who made the problem, I almost didn’t find that’s it, I’m not going to know if it’s not like that, I can’t change Ms. Mega, I can’t,” he said. Rudy explained that the issue could divide the party. He also pointed out that it was not the volunteer’s job to think about the internal affairs of the party. “Yes, it can divide the PDIP, yes, it can’t be done by volunteers, volunteers don’t have to think about the PDIP, the PDIP is just tired of thinking (someone thought about it). Discuss the general chairman, it’s up to the congress, not the market,” he explained.

