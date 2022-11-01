Supreme Court overturns Turkey’s attempt to avoid prosecution over 2017 protest in Washington





The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Turkey’s request to dismiss two lawsuits brought by protesters seeking damages after it accused Turkish security forces of injuring them during a protest in Washington in 2017 which coincided with a visit by President Tayyip Erdogan. Judges rejected an appeal by Turkey against lower court rulings allowing litigation to continue, rejecting the NATO ally’s argument that it enjoys immunity from such legal action in the United States. United under a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. Members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security service react violently to peaceful protesters during Erdogan’s trip to Washington in 2017. AP At stake in the dispute is a melee involving members of Mr. Erdogan’s security service that occurred as protesters demonstrated outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington on May 6, 2017. Mr. Erdogan was in the U.S. capital to meet then-President Donald Trump. The incident has strained relations between Turkey and the United States. Two lawsuits were filed in 2018, one by 15 plaintiffs and the other by five seeking to hold the Turkish government accountable and seeking damages for injuries such as concussions, seizures and lost teeth. The plaintiffs sought tens of millions of dollars, according to court documents. The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act limits the jurisdiction of US courts to sue foreign governments. Turkey blamed the scuffle on protesters linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The US capital’s police chief described the incident as a brutal attack on peaceful protesters. President Joe Biden’s administration had urged the Supreme Court not to hear Turkey’s appeal to avoid prosecution. The administration said that when foreign security personnel deploy force in a way that is unrelated to protecting officials from bodily harm, they are acting outside of their legal protections. Turkey had argued that a Supreme Court failure to overturn the ruling threatened to disrupt U.S. foreign relations and invited a reciprocal erosion of the immunity of U.S. security officials protecting U.S. presidents, diplomats, and missions abroad. foreign. Updated: October 31, 2022, 6:09 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/10/31/supreme-court-quashes-turkey-bid-to-avoid-lawsuits-over-2017-washington-protest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos