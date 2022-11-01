5 Reasons Why Donald Trump Really Doesn’t Want His Tax Returns Released





CN—

Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block the submission of his tax returns to a House committee, the latest in a series of attempts by the former president to prevent such information from being made public.

Trump’s latest ploy came days after a federal appeals court refused to delay the release of his tax returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

No Congress has ever exercised its legislative powers to require a tax return from the president, Trump said in his emergency Supreme Court petition.

Trump broke with recent tradition for presidents and presidential candidates by refusing to disclose his tax history, insisting he was under audit and therefore could not release the returns. He can release them even if he is under audit. He also repeatedly insisted that tax returns provide little financial information. (That’s not true either.)

Trump’s repeated attempts to keep his tax returns private over the years beg the simple question: why? And there are several potential reasons that spring to mind:

1) Trump may not be as rich as he claims. Shortly after launching his presidential campaign in 2015, Trump said he was worth more than $10 billion. Forbes estimated his net worth to be less than half that of that year. Trump seems to be using outlandish claims about his wealth as proof that he’s smarter (and better) than most people. It’s especially possible that a release of his tax returns will blow the air out of a balloon that Trump has inflated for much of his adult life.

2) He may not be paying (or has not paid) his fair share of taxes, despite his claims that he pays a lot. We know from New York Times reporting that Trump paid no federal taxes in 11 of the 18 years of filings the publication was able to obtain. And even in 2017, his first year as president, Trump paid just $750 in federal taxes, a pittance for someone as wealthy as he is. The Times estimated that Trump paid about $400 million less in combined federal income taxes than a very wealthy person who paid the average for that group each year.

3) The reimbursement of 73 million dollars. We learned from The Times reporting that Trump sought a $72.9 million tax refund in 2010. (He claimed large losses widely attributed at the time to the decline of his Atlantic City casinos.) The Internal Revenue Service has begun its refund audit. in 2011, which was still ongoing in 2020. It’s entirely possible that Trump just doesn’t want the refund issue raised, lest he be liable for the amount.

4) Trump may have loans with foreign countries or individuals. We know from congressional testimony by former Trump confidant Michael Cohen that the former president was deeply involved in the potential construction of Trump Tower Moscow. And that Cohen lied about that involvement (and how long it lasted) to protect Trump. Donald Trump Jr. reportedly said at a 2008 real estate conference: In terms of the influx of high-end products into the United States, Russians represent a rather disproportionate cross section of many of our assets. Say, in Dubai, and certainly with our project in SoHo, and anywhere in New York. We see a lot of money flowing in from Russia.

5) He might not give much (or anything) to charity. Trump has long used his charity for his own nest and collecting political vouchers rather than for philanthropic purposes. (Trump shut down the charity in 2018.) It’s not at all clear how generous (if at all) Trump has been to other charities over the past few decades. Although there is no requirement for wealthy individuals to make large charitable donations, many do. And so, it would be decidedly a bad look for Trump if it looked like his repeated claims of largesse given to charity turned out to be false.

Whatever the reason or reasons, it has been clear for seven years that Trump is absolutely determined to keep his statements private. Which makes me wonder what else he’s hiding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/31/politics/donald-trump-tax-returns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos