Morbi bridge tragedy: Prime Minister Modi reviews rescue operations; State of observing a one-day mourning on November 2





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss the situation in Morbi, where a suspension bridge collapse killed 141 people on Sunday. During the meeting, Modi was briefed on the ongoing rescue and relief operations since the unfortunate mishap in Morbi. All aspects related to the tragedy have been addressed, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The high-level meeting was attended by CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, and other senior officials including from the State Home Ministry and the Authority Gujarat State Disaster Management. After the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the government has decided to observe statewide mourning in Gujarat on November 2. In a tragic incident, the Morbi bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, just four days after it opened after renovation. The tragic incident has shone a spotlight on the company involved in the upkeep and maintenance of said bridge. The company, Oreva Group, had opened the bridge to the public five months before its scheduled opening. The company was given 8 to 12 months to complete the maintenance and cleaning of the suspension bridge. Earlier today, Rajkot Police informed that nine people had been arrested in the bridge collapse incident. Among those arrested are the leaders of the Oreva company and counter clerks. Rajkot IG Ashok Yadav lineup said the nine people arrested include two Oreva company directors, two ticket clerks, two contractors and three security guards. Read also: Collapse of the Morbi bridge: The company in the eye of the storm owns the famous brands of Ajanta and Orpat wall clocks Also Read: Morbi Bridge Collapse: US, Russia, Poland, Nepal and others express condolences over tragedy

