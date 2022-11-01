Jokowi orders Agriculture Ministry to increase rice stock in Bulog





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) to increase rice stocks through: rice recommendations are in Logistics Agency (Bulog). Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said his party would do so immediately in a short period of time. “The president’s order was to carry out very sufficient storage through the Bulog rice reserve and I will pursue it in a very short time,” he said in a written statement after holding a meeting to discuss the availability of rice stocks with President Jokowi. and a number of his aides at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (10/31/2022). Syahrul also admitted that his party was asked by the president to factually verify the current national rice stock. “The president has given me time this week to re-check factualization of existing data at all levels, working with governors, regents,” Agriculture Minister Syahrul said. According to the Minister of Agriculture, on the basis of data and reports held by the Ministry of Agriculture, currently the national availability of rice is still sufficient. In fact, according to the prognosis presented by the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), rice production this year is the highest. “In our highest harvest in March-April, it was over 18.3 million (tonnes), then our second harvest in August, September, October was even 13 points (million tonnes). Therefore, the BPS data also shows that the stock is now 60% of the stock is in the hands of the people themselves,” he explained. Nevertheless, Agriculture Minister Syahrul said President Jokowi had ordered his staff to increase rice stocks through the reserve rice from the Logistics Affairs Agency (Bulog). The Minister of Agriculture assured that his party would do so immediately in a short period of time. “The president’s order was to carry out sufficient storage through the Bulog rice reserve and I will pursue this in a very short time,” he said. With the availability of sufficient rice stocks, the Minister of Agriculture hopes that fluctuations in rice prices can be managed. The Minister of Agriculture has pledged with the Minister of Trade, Bulog, and the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) to jointly examine the availability of rice stocks. “Yes, I’m very sure that the availability is enough, even the existing data in 2022, the productivity of the land we plant is very large. May I ask everyone, we have never heard of land that are puso right? There has never been a land that has been maximally (affected) by disaster, is there? Of course, we can estimate the results based on assumptions or theories to get what kind of results,” he said. Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, in a separate statement, is optimistic that government rice reserves (CBP) can reach 1 million tonnes by the end of 2022. Indeed , President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 125. of 2022 regarding the establishment of government food reserves. He said Bulog had the flexibility and flexibility to absorb people’s rice.

“With the presidential settlement, Bulog should be able to absorb more rice (for CBP). We will see when it is realized,” Airlangga said at the presidential palace complex, Jakarta, on Monday (10/31/2022) .

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Enjoy premium content for deeper insights

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20221101/12/1593440/jokowi-perintahkan-kementan-tambah-stok-beras-di-bulog The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos