Donald Trump condemns Paul Pelosi hammer attack





Former President Donald Trump condemned the violence that targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while his namesake tweeted tasteless jokes about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi on Monday.

With Paul Pelosi it’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing, Trump told Americano Media, a conservative Spanish-language news site. Friday. Look at what happened to San Francisco in general. Look what is happening in Chicago.

While most Republicans criticized the attack, Don Trump Jr.’s son mocked Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband for having his skull smashed by a crazed invader demanding to know, where is Nancy?

The internet remains undefeated, as it retweeted a Paul Pelosi Halloween costume complete with a picture of a hammer and a pair of underwear.

The internet remains undefeated. Plus, if you swap out the hammer for a red feather boa, you could be Hunter Biden in an instant. https://t.co/lOYZ8SwiAZ

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2022

On Monday morning, Trump Jr. sarcastically tweeted Ban All Hammers… in a retweet of a post urging the open carrying of hammers in San Francisco.

Elon Musk added to the echo chamber of misinformation on Sunday by tweeting a link to a Santa Monica Observer article claiming Paul Pelosi was involved with a sex worker, according to the Daily Beast.

There is a small possibility that there is more to this story than meets the eye, Musk wrote.

His tweet, which was taken down later on Sunday, came in response to a statement by Hillary Clinton, who posted, The Republican Party and its spokespersons now routinely spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

San Francisco police say Paul Pelosi’s assault was intentional. Authorities said the suspect, identified as David DePape, 42, confronted Paul Pelosi at the family home in Pacific Heights on Friday morning.

The pair fought over a hammer before officers responding to a 911 call to the home saw DePape punch Paul Pelosi at least once, police said. DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. On Monday, the Justice Department brought federal charges against DePape, including for influencing, preventing or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or harming a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official for the performance of his official duties.

A police tape is seen outside the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Biden and other officials, Democrats and Republicans, have condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi and said violence has no place in American politics.

Enough is enough is enough, Biden said while campaigning in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

