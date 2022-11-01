Pakistani journalist falls from truck and dies during Imran Khans protest convoy





A journalist fell from a container truck carrying Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and was crushed to death on Sunday as he led a protest convoy to the capital Islamabad, in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE

Oct. 31 (UPI) – A journalist fell from a container truck carrying Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and was crushed to death on Sunday as he led a protest convoy to the capital.

The journalist, Sadaf Naeem, was working for a private news channel covering the multi-day protest Khan was leading from Lahore to Islamabad when she fell from the truck and was crushed, according to Pakistani news channel Geo TV and the Hindustan Times.

Her husband said the family discovered her death when her 21-year-old daughter saw her on television.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party who was ousted after a no-confidence vote against his leadership in April, led his “long march” convoy to hold rallies across Pakistan and press on the government to hold an early election.

He has previously called for a general election to be held before October 2023, with some members of the rival PML-N party having already expressed support for an “immediate” snap election.

Khan was banned earlier this month from holding office again in the country for five years by Pakistan’s five-member Election Commission for allegedly failing to disclose the money he had earned from gifts from foreign dignitaries.

However, 70-year-old Khan remains hugely popular in Pakistan.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that resulted in the death of Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem during our march today. I have no words to express my sorrow,” Khan said in a statement on Twitter.

“My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this tragic time. We have canceled our march for today.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared a statement on the incident on Twitter and expressed his condolences to the journalist’s family.

“Deeply saddened by the death of Journalist Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long walk container. Can’t feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family,” Sharif tweeted.

“Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking journalist. We pray for the patience of the family of the deceased.”

Maryam Nawaz, the vice-president of the rival PML-N party, strongly criticized Khan’s march and said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of Sadaf Naeem.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of precious life of a Sadaf TV journalist in the line of duty,” she tweeted. “My prayers for the bereaved family. May they rest in eternal peace. Ameen.”

