Joko Widodo (President of the Republic of Indonesia) The trial against the false certificates takes place today





Jakarta, Merdeka News Online — On Monday October 31, 2022 at the Central District Court in Jakarta, the State Prosecutors Team (JPN) of the Junior Attorney General for Civil and State Administration (JAM DATUN) chaired by Tati Vain Sitanggang, SH, MH as Legal Advisor defendant i (President of the Republic of Indonesia) and JPN Team Leader Yesti Mariani Gultom, SH, MH as Legal Counsel Defendant IV(Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) RI) attended the trial with the agenda completeness of the parties of the defendants and examination of the legal capacity. The applicant or his lawyer did not attend the trial, but the Attorney General of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, as defendant ithe General Election Commission of the Republic of Indonesia Defendant IIthe Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia as Defendant IIIAttorney for the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Defendant IV. In addition, the defendants each showed and submitted their legal documents, including an attorney Defendant IVsubmit documents in the form of a special power of attorney from the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia to the attorney general, a special power of attorney with the rights of substitution of the attorney general to the attorney general’s team State and an order from the Deputy Attorney General of Civil and State Administration to attend the trial of Case 592 in the Central District Court of Jakarta. At the hearing, the Council of Judges transmitted at para. Respondentthis Applicantfiled an application for revocation of Civil Case Registry Number 592/Pdt.G/2022/PN.JKT.PST which was signed by plaintiff’s attorney on October 25, 2022, and subsequently filed in the District Court Registry central Jakarta in October 27 October 2022 and was accepted by the panel of judges Case 592 dated 28 October 2022 With regard to the request for dismissal which was received on October 28, 2022, the College of Judges stated that in principle it is permissible to consider that the trial has not been read and is not yet at the stage of jinawab’s responsibility so that it does not need the third party’s approval. Respondent. However, the panel of judges was unable to determine its position in rendering a decision considering that the chairman of the panel of judges in this case is still undergoing education and training. Position cases can be explained as follows: In this civil case, according to Applicant(Bambang Tri Mulyono), Defendant IV as the party that has the power to issue the degree of Joko Widodo as President of the Republic of Indonesia in cassu defendant inegligently committed an illegal act by not verifying the authenticity of Joko Widodo’s study diploma documents as defendant me, namely (a) Tirtoyoso I Elementary School in 1973 in the name of Joko Widodo as President of the Republic of Indonesia; (b) Surakarta Junior High School in the name of Joko Widodo as President of the Republic of Indonesia; and (c) IV Surakarta High School in the name of Joko Widodo as the President of the Republic of Indonesia. As a condition of appointment defendant i comply with the provisions of article 9, paragraph (1), letter r of the regulation number 22 of 2018 of the General Election Commission concerning the nomination of participants in presidential and vice-presidential elections, negligence Defendant IVcause harm to the applicant and all the people of Indonesia to obtain a president for the period 2019 to 2024 who does not meet the conditions, is illegal, illegal and unconstitutional. In his trial, the plaintiff essentially asked the Council of Judges to: Accept and grant plaintiff’s claim in its entirety. Declaring defendant ihas committed an illegal act in the form of giving false information and/or providing false documents in the form of a diploma (proof of graduation) for elementary school (SD), middle school (SMP) and the high school (SMA) in the name of Joko Widodo. Declaring defendant ihaving committed an act against the law by submitting a degree document containing false information and / or providing false documents, as a condition of application defendant i comply with the provisions of article 9 paragraph (1) letter r of the PER-KPU number 22 of 2018 to be used in the process of the presidential and vice-presidential election for the period 2019-2024; To punish defendant ito declare his resignation and his mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2019-2024. Declaring Defendant IIcommitted an unlawful act because he agreed and determined defendant i as a candidate for President of the Republic of Indonesia in the election process for President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the term 2019 to 2024. To punish Defendant IIIhold a special session with an agenda to set the termination date defendant iof his position as President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period of 2019 to 2024. To punish Defendant IV to comply with this decision. In addition, the panel of judges postponed the trial to Monday, November 14, 2022 with the agenda of reading the decision of the Chief Judge of the Central District Court of Jakarta against the request for dismissal of the trial by Applicant. (K.3.3.1) Jakarta, October 31, 2022

Source: HEAD OF THE LEGAL INFORMATION CENTER

Publisher: Aldi Ilham

Post views:

211

