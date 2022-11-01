Covid inquiry demands to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages





The Covid-19 inquiry requested that details of a #10 WhatsApp group be submitted as formal evidence. Thousands of documents have been requested to inform the investigation, including from the Cabinet Office, it was revealed on Monday. The first preliminary hearing for Module 2 of the Inquiry, which will examine political decision-making in Westminster during the pandemic, heard the list of key participants, which includes NHS England, the Health Secretary and the Cabinet Office. Opening the hearing, Inquiry Counsel Hugo Keith KC also detailed the organizations and individuals who had received a request for evidence under Rule 9. Section 9 of the Inquiry Rules 2006 gives the Inquiry the power to send written requests for evidence. If a person does not comply, they can receive a notice under section 21, which requires the recipient to return the documents. Mr Keith told the inquiry what documents had been requested from the Cabinet Office: we requested agendas, minutes and other documents associated with key decision-making forums such as cabinet meetings, Cobra meetings and departmental implementation groups. We requested ministerial submissions, number 10 daily briefing papers, written and oral briefings to ministers and details of internal communications, including [a] WhatsApp group, which included the Prime Minister, Number 10, and other senior officials. Investigate effectiveness of containments It comes amid reports that ministers have been ordered to stop using their personal phones to conduct government business after Liz Truss’ phone was allegedly hacked. The use of WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging tool, among No 10 officials was also highlighted in the report by Sue Gray, who investigated cases of breaches of lockdown rules at Downing Street. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) also warned earlier this year of the “rapid rise” of messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, by ministers and Department of Health and Business officials. (DHSC) during the pandemic. In the second module, Baroness Heather Hallett – the Inquiry’s chairperson – will investigate the effectiveness of mandatory lockdowns in controlling the spread of coronavirus, the Inquiry has been told. This will include “the relationship between the timing and duration of lockdown, and the trajectory of disease”, Mr Keith said. Data questioned He said further questions would be asked about whether the committees were working with relevant and accurate data. “How effectively has the data been distributed by the government? How reliable was the modeling of infectious disease data? Mr. Keith said. Did the data modeling cover the right contingencies? Has there been an overreliance on epidemiological modeling or mathematical modeling? Has there been an overreliance on influenza epidemiology and data modeling?” The survey learned that 39 individuals, groups and institutions were granted primary participant status for the second module. A new preliminary hearing for the module will take place in early 2023, with public hearings beginning this summer. These should last about eight weeks.

