Putin says Turkish gas hub can easily be set up, Nord Stream damage details reveal – EURACTIV.com





Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday (October 31) that a natural gas hub could be set up fairly quickly in Turkey and predicted that many customers in Europe would want to sign contracts. Putin offered Turkey as a gas supply base earlier this month after Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in September by explosions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said he agreed with the idea. Putin said it was very difficult to work directly with European business partners. The European Union, which previously turned to Russia for around 40% of its gas needs, is seeking to wean itself off Russian energy. “It is easier for us to work with Turkey. President Erdoan is a man of his word…and it is easier for us to control the Black Sea,” Putin told a televised press conference. Erdogan orders government to start work on Russian gas hub Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan backs the Kremlin’s idea of ​​creating an international gas hub in Turkey and wants his government to come up with implementation plans soon, Turkish media reported on Friday (October 14th). In the capital of Kazakhstan Astana, Russian President Vladimir “It’s a fairly realistic project and we can do it fairly quickly, and there will be enough people who want to enter into a contract…I have no doubt that in Europe there are a lot of people who want to,” he said. Putin also said Russia’s Gazprom had been allowed to inspect the damage caused when the blasts hit the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Moscow has accused British navy personnel of being responsible, a charge denied by London. Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions. Putin said the blasts ripped a 40-meter length of pipe from Nord Stream 1 and threw it into Nord Stream 2, causing damage. In total, there was a break of 259 meters in Nord Stream 1, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/global-europe/news/putin-says-turkish-gas-hub-can-easily-be-set-up-reveals-nord-stream-damage-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos