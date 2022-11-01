Why did Xi Jinping visit the site of Maos’ bloodiest purge?





To understand the Chinese Communist Party, look at the symbols. In the midst of the particularly dramatic COVID crisis in Tibet and the rise of international tensions, the first act of the new Standing Committee of the Parties, the group of six people who effectively run the country under the seventh, Xi Jinping himself, was to travel to Shaanxi for a pilgrimage to Yanan. All Chinese know the name Yanan. It was the site of the bloody Yanan Rectification Campaign ( ), which took place from 1942 to 1944. While the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had its headquarters, after the Long March, in Yanan, Shaanxi, Mao, following Stalin’s suggestions, decided to destroy any possible challenge to his absolute authority by inventing a non-existent Trotskyist dissent and by arresting, torturing and executing CCP members perceived as weak or in danger. Researchers believe that at least 30,000 people were purged and some 10,000 executed during a campaign that shaped the CCP as we know it today. Yanan is synonymous with crushing dissent, real or fabricated, by torturing and killing. Leading the Standing Committee to Yanan, Xi called him a holy place for the communist party. By visiting Yanan, he said, the Standing Committee will learn how to continue the red lineage and inherit the fighting spirit of Mao and the early CCP. They should carry Yanan’s spirit forward. What happened in Yanan, according to the Secretary General, is part of the glorious tradition of CCP and must be passed down from generation to generation. Appearing slightly emotional, Xi recalled that I lived and worked in the Yanan area for seven years, my fathers’ generation also came out from here, I know this place very well. When I was in northern Shaanxi, whenever I passed by Yanan, I had to come and see the Seventh Congress Site, Yangjialing, Zao Yuan, Phoenix Hill and other old revolutionary sites. After working in the central government, I came to Yanan three times to study and do research. This time, the comrades of the Central Politburo Standing Committee gather here to declare that the new central leadership will inherit and carry on the excellent revolutionary traditions and style of the Party formed during Yanan’s period, carry on the spirit of Yanan. Warned is warned. Don’t behave like weak Party members and show your enthusiasm for the new Grand Helmsman (Maos’ favorite title, increasingly used for Xi Jinping) or a new Yanan-style purge will hit you. Massimo Introvigne is an Italian sociologist of religions. He is the founder and managing director of the Center for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR), an international network of scholars who study the new… More by Massimo Introvigne

