Vote or bloodshed, Imran sees revolution





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his party will bring revolution to the country through elections.

Addressing the gigantic crowd of Chan Da Qila Chowk in Gujranawala and in a tweet on Monday, the fourth day of the Haqeeqi Azadi march, Imran said, “The sea of ​​people along our GT road march. For 6 months, I have been witnessing a revolution that is taking over the country. The only question is whether it will be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?

He went on to say that his party will bring a peaceful revolution to the country through a ballot, adding that everyone is getting the message that a revolution is about to happen in the country.

The leader of the PTI has asked the lawyers’ fraternity that he desperately needs their support for the peaceful revolution in the country. “The country is besieged by the corrupt,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said, “is involved in the corruption of 16 billion rupees”, he said, adding that his elder brother, [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif couldn’t find medicine for himself in three years as his daughter claimed ‘she has no property even in Pakistan’.

Without speaking to anyone, the head of the PTI said that thieves were looting the country, while the watchman acted as a silent spectator. “Current circumstances do not allow the watchman not to remain neutral”.

Meanwhile, addressing a huge crowd in Kamoke on the fourth day of the Haqeeqi Azadi march, Imran said his message was for those who had brought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into office.

“Those in power must consider who the people stand with. The establishment never opposes the nation. It is the people and the armed forces that together strengthen the country,” he added.

Referring to his recent election victory in NA-45 Kurram, he pointed out that the people of Pakistan voted for his party in successive by-elections. “Those in power should see where the Pakistani nation stands,” he said.

Stop supporting thieves,” Imran said. “When former military leader Pervez Musharraf kidnapped these two thieves [Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari] the whole nation was on the side of the establishment,” he recalls.

“People knew they were thieves but later he gave them NRO [political amnesty through the National Reconciliation Ordinance]. They plundered the country for another decade,” he said.

Now, the PTI chief continued, these ‘thieves’ had been taxed again after ‘dry cleaning’, warning that the Pakistani nation was not ‘sheep or goats’ they would not accept this decision .

Imran reiterated that his criticism of the army was constructive because he was a Pakistani, who “lives and will die in Pakistan”. He added that he doesn’t “run to London” whenever there is a case against him, referring to Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Imran announced that he would file a 10 billion rupees libel suit against Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikander Raja for questioning his integrity and honesty in rulings on banned funding and Toshakhana cases.

“I will take him to court and make him pay so that he dares not harm anyone’s reputation on someone else’s instructions,” Imran said and added that the money he would earn in the libel suit against Raja would go towards treating patients at Shaukat Khanam hospitals and for educating students at Namal University and Al Qadir University.

Imran claimed responsibility for the rulings issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against him in the Toshakhana and banned funding references were given on the instruction of the “imported” government. “The CEC is a servant of the Sharif. I know who else is instructing the commission,” he said.

Addressing the courts, Imran said the whole nation is counting on them for justice. He thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for hearing the pleas of Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill regarding torture in custody against them.

He stressed that the country will be strong when the institutions are strong and that the institutions will only become stronger when the nation stands by their side. He said that the institutions would lose all power if the people opposed them.

Imran reiterated that this is a watershed moment for Pakistan to establish the rule of law in the country. The nation would not be prosperous until there was justice, and justice equaled freedom, he added.

He urged his followers to follow him to Islamabad whenever possible in any vehicle. “Come on foot if you must. This is the war for freedom, and everyone has to make sacrifices,” he said.

Earlier before leading the march, Imran visited the residence of deceased journalist Sadaf Naeem to offer his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the soul of the deceased.

Private media journalist Sadaf Naeem died on Sunday during PTI’s long march to Sadhoki in an unfortunate accident. Later, when the PTI leader reached his container to lead the long march, Imran and all the participants also offered prayers for the soul of the deceased.

At the end of the fourth day, the head of the PTI announced to spend a day in Gujranwala on Tuesday (today), the city of wrestlers. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said PTI supporters from Karachi would depart for Islamabad via Hyderabad and Sukkur, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa convoy would pass through Bada. All these convoys would reach Islamabad to demand free and fair elections in the country, he added.

