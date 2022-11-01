PM Modi will visit Morbi today; chairs a high-level meeting on the collapse of the Morbi bridge





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Gujarats Morbi where a suspension bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed on Sunday night, killing 141 people. According to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Modi will visit the site of the tragedy on Tuesday afternoon. PM Modi is already visiting Gujarat. On Monday, the Prime Minister took part in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and paid his respects to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. During the moving speech at the event, the Prime Minister said: “I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the tragedy of the Morbi bridge collapse.” He said troupes from all over the country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the program was canceled following the Morbi bridge tragedy. The Prime Minister also chaired a meeting on Monday evening and asked the authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the tragedy. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, and Prime Minister Modi was briefed on rescue and rescue operations at the crash site. He stressed that those affected by the disaster should get all possible assistance. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia along with other senior officials. In the meantime, nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse of the Morbi bridge. Four of those arrested belonged to the Oreva group, which was responsible for managing the Morbi suspension bridge. The police have lodged a complaint against the agencies in charge of the repair and maintenance of the Morbi bridge. Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav told the media: Nine people have been arrested in the case of the Morbi bridge collapse. They are two managers and two ticket agents from the Oreva group which managed the bridge. A video showing the exact moment the bridge collapsed, captured by CCTV, has gone viral on social media. The video showed the bridge with a large number of people, who then fell into the river when the bridge broke. The Morbi bridge had reopened five days before the incident, after being closed for eight months due to repair work. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy as well as the local personnel conducted rescue operations after the incident. Read also: Collapse of the Morbi bridge: The company in the eye of the storm owns the famous brands of Ajanta and Orpat wall clocks Also Read: Morbi Bridge Collapse: Rajkot IG Says 9 People Arrested Under Various CPI Sections

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/economy/story/pm-modi-to-visit-morbi-today-chairs-high-level-meeting-on-morbi-bridge-collapse-351380-2022-11-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos