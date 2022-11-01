Is Donald Trump back on Twitter? Here’s what Elon Musk said





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump hailed Elon Musk for acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, saying the microblogging platform is now in “good hands”.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Oct 31, 2022 11:32 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (File photo)

By India Today Web Desk: Speculation over former US President Donald Trump’s return to Twitter has raged since Tesla CEO Elon Musk struck his $44 billion mega-deal to take over the site from microblogging after months of legal disputes. Shortly after Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand and fired top executives, citizens flooded the social media platform with curiosity.

One of those questions was whether Musk’s takeover would allow Trump to make a comeback on Twitter? Finally, the Tesla chief has something to say about the most searched question, making the rounds on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire said if he had a dollar every time someone asked if Trump was coming back to this platform, Twitter would hit money.

If I had a dollar every time someone asked me if Trump was coming back to this platform, Twitter would make money! Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Discussion of Trump’s return to Twitter began to grow on the platform shortly after a verified account named Donald J. Trump thanked Musk for restoring his account. The tweet racked up thousands of likes and several comments within hours.

However, later it was discovered that the tweet was shared by a previously verified Twitter account, which changed its name to Donald J. Trump. As of now, Trump’s Twitter account is still suspended.

Twitter suspended the Trump account in January 2021, citing the risk of inciting violence, days after the Capitol Hill riots. “After careful consideration of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Posted on:

October 31, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/elon-musk-on-donald-trump-return-to-twitter-2291679-2022-10-31 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos