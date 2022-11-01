IHC blocks ECP from holding partial polls on Imran Khan seat in Mianwali





A sign outside the High Court in Islamabad. Twitter/FileNA-95 Mianwali-I has been declared vacant by the ECP following the disqualification of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference. The lawyer for the head of the PTI had asked to suspend the decision of the ECP. disqualifying Imran Khan but the request was dismissed by Judge Aamer Farooq. IHC sends notice to ECP.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday prevented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding NA-95 Mianwali-I by-elections the seat which was declared vacant by the electorate following the disqualification of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana dismissal.

The orders were issued by IHC Judge Aamer Farooq on a motion filed by the head of the PTI challenging the ECP’s disqualification order.

At the start of the hearing, the judge asked Imran Khan’s lawyer if he had submitted a request to provide additional documents.

To this, Khans attorney, Attorney Ali Zafar, told the court that he had submitted a request to add notification to the ECPs. He added that his client was knocked out of Mianwali’s seat after being disqualified.

Was this reference submitted by the speaker? asked Judge Farooq. To which Zafar replied in the affirmative.

While discussing the case, the legal counsel told the court that once the speaker sends a reference to the ECP, he should submit his findings regarding the case. He added that the constitutional body must do so within 90 days.

Zafar also informed the court that each lawmaker must submit details of their assets by June 30. If something is sold, the proceeds must also be disclosed, the lawyer said.

If a member assembly does not provide these details, its membership is suspended. If the statement is not submitted within 120 days or the information is given incorrectly, the member may be deemed to be involved in corrupt practices, Zafar said.

The lawyer argued there was no penalty or disqualification for misrepresentation, but a person could be jailed for up to three years and fined.

The law states that the crime of misrepresentation will be tried by the court of first instance, which can be punished, Zafar said. He also added that the ECP in the case plays the role of the plaintiff.

ECP exceeded its powers by pronouncing the decision of disqualification. Currently, there is no justification for the disqualification, it is only possible after the trial, Zafar said.

The lawyer also urged the court to suspend the ECP’s decision disqualifying Imran Khan.

However, Judge Farooq denied the request and issued orders to stop the by-election in Mianwali. The court also issued opinions to the ECP against the disqualification of Imran Khan.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Earlier this month, the ECP, in a consensus verdict in reference to Toshakana, disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI president was no longer a member of the National Assembly.

Criminal charges will be brought against the PTI president for misrepresentation, according to the verdict.

The ECP said Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices under section 63(1)(p).

Under the said article, a legislator is temporarily disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or a provincial assembly.

The case

In August 2022, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent a reference to the ECP under Articles 62A, 63A and 223, requesting the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in light of the scam by Toshakhana.

The disqualification citation was filed by Ali Gohar Khan, PML-Ns Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and five others.

The 28-page reference identified 52 Toshakhana gifts received by former Prime Minister Khan, violating law and rules, taken away at nominal prices and most of the gifts were sold in the market, including valuable watches.

The estimated value of the gifts was set at Rs 142,042,100. The donations were received between August 2018 and December 2021.

According to PML-N MP Ranjha, Khan concealed information about the donation of watches by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in his wealth declaration submitted in 2018-2019.

This withholding of information amounts to lying, which Ranjha says is a crime under Section 137.

He thus said that Khan was no longer Sadiq and Ameen and should be given a lifetime ban from running for office under Section 62(1)(f), Section 2 and the 3 of the Constitution.

Section 62(1)(f) is the same legal instrument that disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from running for office and led to his removal from power, Ranjha said.

