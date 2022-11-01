Stephen King Roasts Trump’s ‘Stollen’ Error in Truth Social Post





Image: Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images/Truth Social

Despite running his own social media network, Donald Trump still can’t escape finding egregious spelling mistakes, with none other than Stephen King being the first to mock him.

The 45th President of the United States launched his own social media app Truth Social in February 2022 to allow him and his followers to spread fake news and misinformation without fear of repercussion. Nine months after its launch, it spawned a truly hilarious misspelling that functions as an ultimate portrayal of Trump since he lost the election.

Trump again repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, or should we say, ‘stolen’ from him in the latest lopsided rant as he turns on the former Fox News ally, claiming that they had avoided “what really happened in that prank”. of an election”. Or more likely, even Fox News may have figured out that there was no election fraud.

In case you were wondering what stollen is, it is a beautiful pastry that originated in Saxon times as a seasonal treat. A fruit bread lined with nuts, spices and sugar, it is a staple of traditional German Christmas parties. From the nicest, most forgiving angle you’ve ever given Trump, Stollen isn’t a word underlined in red on an iPhone. But as surely as you would do a quick double glance at what you had written.

Esteemed author Stephen King was among the first to poke fun at Trump for his misspelling, with him joining Truth Social today to find more fun in the autocratic bid. Others took a more analytical approach to Trump’s message, arguing that the more misspellings there are in any given day for Trump, the angrier he is. Everything stacks up.

Trump writes that the election was stolen.

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

On ‘stolen’. When Trump wrote his own Tweets here on Twitter, we could tell how bad his day was, on vocabulary malfunctions. He averaged 2 or 3 a week. A bad day, he had 2 or 3 that day. I followed them all until Trump was kicked off Twitter..#Stollen pic.twitter.com/ggrnmsE0y0

— Tomi T Ahonen standing with Ukraine (@tomiahonen) October 31, 2022

One of the horror king’s greatest books The Dead Zone seemed to predict the exact reality of a politician like Trump, with King’s work demonstrating how a selfish, monstrous narcissist could doom the world (and himself). Portrayed by Martin Sheen in the film adaptation, it’s looking more and more like a Simpsons-esque prediction.

