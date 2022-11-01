Supreme Court Rejects Turkey’s Attempt to Halt US Brawl Lawsuits | Ap-top-news





WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey’s request to end lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent fight in front of the residence of the Turkish ambassador in Washington more than five years ago, which severely beat anti-government protesters. The judges made no comment rejecting Turkey’s arguments that US law shields foreign countries from most lawsuits. Lower courts have ruled that these protections do not extend to the events of May 16, 2017, when during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoganTurkish security forces violently confronted a crowd of protesters,” as one judge described the situation. The Supreme Court’s action allows the lawsuits to continue. In the trials, protesters say they were brutally punched and kicked, cursed at and greeted with slurs and stabs to the throat. One woman slipped in and out of consciousness and suffered seizures, and others reported post-traumatic stress, depression, concussions and nightmares, according to the complaints. The High Court had postponed a decision on whether to intervene for months, asking for the Biden administrations’ views on the legal issues presented. Turkey can be sued in these circumstances, the Justice Ministry said in its High Court filing, finding that the lower courts were correct in concluding that the US ally did not enjoy legal immunity. Turkish government lawyers had told the court that Erdogan’s security service had discretion to use physical force because it was protecting his head of state in a potentially dangerous situation. They described some protesters as supporters of a US-designated foreign terrorist organization that poses a real threat to Turkey’s national security. The altercation was caught on camera and led to criminal charges against some of Erdogan’s security agents and civilian sympathizers, two of whom pleaded guilty. Most of the other charges were dropped. The violence occurred as Erdogan returned to the ambassadors’ residence after a visit to the White House, where he and then-President Donald Trump pledged to cooperate in the fight against the Islamic State group. Erdogan stayed in his car after arriving at the ambassadors’ residence as an initial skirmish took place. The lawsuits claim he ordered a second, more violent attack. Turkey says it did no such thing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/supreme-court-rejects-turkeys-bid-to-stop-us-brawl-lawsuits/article_4895e082-c86b-5824-aeb1-72571e7d423d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos