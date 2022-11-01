Rishi Sunak prepares for major COP27 U-turn after Boris Johnson announces he will attend summit | Politics | New





Rishi Sunak would consider participating in COP27. It comes after Boris Johnson revealed he would be attending the climate summit. Meanwhile, King Charles III, who was advised not to attend the event, announced he would be hosting a reception for environmentalists at Buckingham Palace.

Sunak would prioritize preparing for the fall statement, which will be delivered on Nov. 17. But there is a chance the prime minister could travel to Egypt to attend the talks if progress is made on key tax and spending decisions. Sources told the BBC that Mr Sunak ‘wants to attend the summit’. Food Minister Mark Spencer opened the door to Mr Sunak’s involvement, saying of Mr Sunak: “The cop is important. He wants to focus on reporting, but if he’s able to get through it all…if he has the time.”

Just this week, Downing Street confirmed that Mr Sunak would not be in Egypt for the summit. Speaking on Friday, Mr Sunak said he would stay in Britain to focus on “depressing domestic challenges” ahead of the autumn declaration. He told broadcasters, “I think that’s what people watching would reasonably expect me to do too.” But Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for climate change, called the move an “embarrassing reflection” of the government’s stance on climate change.

He added: “This is a massive failure of climate leadership.” Meanwhile, a senior government official said: “It looks like the new UK Prime Minister wants to wash his hands of the previously important role the government has played in international climate action.” Speaking to the Guardian, they added: “This is another stab in the back for [Cop26 president Alok] Sharma.” US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are both expected to attend the conference.

Mr Johnson’s decision to participate follows the precedent set by former world leaders attending the summit, such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. A Commonwealth diplomat said: “For all Boris Johnson’s ills, no one can reasonably accuse him of ignoring or failing to prioritize climate action. “The UK has benefited from the leadership of Alok Sharma and Lord Goldsmith. “We hope [Sunak’s stance] is not a reversal of the positions the UK has taken in recent years in either area.”

The UK, which currently holds the COP presidency, will hand over to the Egyptian government at the next summit. The Egyptian government has expressed “disappointment” with Sunak’s decision.

