Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack





Donald Trump Jr. has posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram shedding light on last week’s violent home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of President Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo of an underpants and a hammer on Sunday that was captioned: “I prepared my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume”.

“The internet remains undefeated. Plus, if you replace the hammer with a red feather boa, you could be Hunter Biden in an instant,” Donald Trump Jr wrote.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked early Friday morning by an assailant who allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” when he broke into their California home.

When the police arrived they found the assailant fighting with Paul Pelosi over a hammer before the assailant began beating him with it.

Upon arrival, officers quickly arrested the suspect, David DePape, who has frequently espoused far-right conspiracy theories online.

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery for a fractured skull and is expected to survive.

Former President Trump on Monday called the attack a “terrible thing” and other Republicans denounced the act of political violence.

Look at what happened to San Francisco in general. Look what is happening in Chicago. It was much worse than Afghanistan,” the former president said.

Donald Trump Jr., however, began posting memes mocking the attack over the weekend. He retweeted another photo joking about the hammer ban on Monday morning.

On Instagram, Trump Jr. posted a salacious “South Park” meme featuring characters from the TV show, including one holding a hammer.

“Dear fact checkers, this has nothing to do with anything happening in the news and simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an edited scene from South Park,” Donald Trump Jr wrote.

On Saturday, he also tried to twist the attack on Democrats.

“Imagine how safe the country would be if Democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they take Paul Pelosi’s situation,” he tweeted. “They just don’t care about you.”

President Biden has warned that DePape’s chants of “Where’s Nancy?” were eerily similar to the chants of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

And what makes us think that a party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, that’s just a bunch of lies, and that doesn’t affect people who aren’t maybe not so well-balanced, Biden said on Friday.

What makes us think this won’t corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough. Everyone of good conscience should speak out clearly and unambiguously against violence in our politics, whatever your politics, Biden added.

Members of both parties have called for an end to political violence following the attack.

