Will he stay or go? Poutine G20 guessing game Asia Times

JAKARTA The closer the day gets, the less Russian President Vladimir Putin will appear at the November 14-15 Group of Twenty summit in Bali as the Indonesian government deploys an 18,000-strong security force to protect world leaders on an island of holiday normally overrun with foreign tourists.

Although President Joko Widodo still expects Putin to attend, along with US President Joe Biden and Chinese Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, Jakarta-based diplomats said Indonesian officials had for the first time received signals that Putin would not make the trip.

The Russian president himself has yet to confirm, but he told the Valdai chat group in Moscow last week that if he decided not to make the 3 p.m. flight, Russia would still send what he called a high-level delegation in his place.

In 2017, three years after Russia annexed Crimea, Putin’s plane was forced to detour 800 kilometers to avoid flying over most NATO countries, Poland and the Baltic states. en route to the G20 summit in Hamburg.

He wouldn’t need to do that flying to Bali with a route that would presumably take his modified Ilyushin II-96 over Kazakhstan, northern Afghanistan and India before crossing the Indian Ocean. The four-engined airliner has a range of 10,000 kilometers.

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova recently said her presence would depend on the situation in Ukraine, where Russian forces are on the defensive and risk losing the key port city of Kherson, which Moscow recently annexed.

That and other setbacks on the battlefield alone seem to preclude his presence, especially when he faces the very real possibility of being ostracized by the majority of his Western counterparts who gather in Bali.

Biden ruled out any meeting with Putin on the day the Pentagon released a new national defense strategy calling the Russian invasion an acute threat and calling China the most significant challenge to the United States.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after suffering setbacks on other warfronts. Image: NBC News/Screenshot

Despite their increasingly strained relationship, Xi hinted at a possible meeting with Biden in Bali in a peaceful message he sent after securing an unprecedented third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

After the Bali summit, the Chinese president is expected to fly to Jakarta to join Widodo to witness the dynamic test of the Chinese-funded Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project, which has been hampered by delays and cost overruns. .

The $8 billion firm cast a cloud over China’s Belt and Road Initiative and drew an ominous line under the $35 billion the world’s 74 poorest countries owe China in payments debt service officials this year.

Putin did not attend last year’s G20 summit in Rome, citing concerns over the Covid pandemic, although he participated via video link. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who had held the post since 2011 and is a former first deputy prime minister, came in his place.

Siluanov only participated virtually in the G20 finance ministers meeting last July, but veteran foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was at the foreign ministers meeting the previous week, where he walked out after hearing strong criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If the West does not want talks to take place, but wants Ukraine to beat Russia on the battlefield, then there is nothing to discuss with the West, he said in a brief speech.

Putin traveled to the 2014 G20 meeting in Brisbane, Australia, despite controversy over the annexation of Crimea and the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 by pro-Russian separatist forces in an occupied area of Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

At the Valdai Group’s annual meeting on October 27, Putin told Connie Bakrie, director of the Indonesian Institute for Defense and Security Studies: Russia will definitely be represented there at a high level. Maybe I’ll go too. I will think about it.

We have had very good relations with Indonesia throughout most of recent history, he said. When President Widodo calls me, he calls me brother and I tell him the same. We value our relationship.

Responding to Bakries’ question about AUKUS and the Quad, security pacts created between the United States and its regional allies, Putin described it as an attempt to push through the Atlantic region’s broken system of bloc thought. to Asia, where China was the target.

Seeming to rule out a similar alliance between Russia and China, he described it as a very harmful and dangerous approach and continued: If this practice continues, mistakes and problems will accumulate. Of course, we have always opposed and continue to oppose policies like this.

This won’t sit well with Widodo, but at this point there is little hope that the Bali summit will produce a joint communiqué that satisfies all 20 participating nations, especially if Western leaders insist on condemning Russian aggression.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Indonesian President Joko Widodo, dressed in traditional Balinese attire, attends a ceremony celebrating Indonesia’s 74th Independence Day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2019. Photo: AFP / Anadolu Agency / Anton Raharjo

It is understood that if a joint communiqué is not issued, it will be replaced by a Chairman’s statement, circulated among Member States, which seeks to reflect the tone and substance of the discussions, a practice which has been followed at all preparatory sessions.

They’ve worked very hard behind the scenes, but it’s hard to see how they can find compromise language even in a statement from the president, a senior Western diplomat says. One of the frustrations is that some of the statements have been weak.

Moscow’s sudden withdrawal from the UN-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be shipped through Black Sea ports will ensure that food security will be high on the agenda in Bali and another major source of friction between Russian and Western delegations.

The fourth meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington on October 12-13 ended without a statement with Russia complicating attempts to coordinate a response to the growing threat of a global recession. .

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to continue raising interest rates to fight inflation and China’s reluctance to reduce developing country debt were two contentious issues, stalling any progress on climate change and of energy transition in the process.

There was a similar stalemate at the G20 energy transition talks in Bali in September, where China questioned the global commitment to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius while the The United States and the Group of Seven countries opposed everything Russia tried to offer.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has sought to put a brave face on it all. Under normal circumstances, negotiations at the G20 are never easy, especially when the gaps between countries are quite wide, like now, she said in an October 21 statement.

Only the G20 health ministers kept geopolitical tensions to a minimum by producing a six-point action plan at their final meeting last week. As Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said: The language of health knows no boundaries.

Meanwhile, preparations for the prestigious summit continue apace. The government has canceled large-scale religious gatherings, for which Hindu-majority Bali is well known, and much of the traffic-ridden southern part of the island is likely to be locked down.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Balinese Hindus wear sacred ornaments during a purification ceremony called Melasti amid the Covid-19 pandemic at the beach in Denpasar, Bali on March 11, 2021. Photo: NurPhoto via AFP / Johanes Christo

The 21,000 delegates will be ferried from the airport in a fleet of electric vehicles, across a highway over water to the upscale tourist haven of Nusa Dua, home to eight five-star hotels that will host executives and senior officials. .

The summit itself will be held in the well-guarded Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, the venue for the 2018 World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings and other major international conferences.

The commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), General Andika Perkasa, who will retire next month, personally took charge of the protection of G20 leaders and 10 invited heads of state, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , who should only attend virtually.

Bali recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of the devastating October 12, 2002 terrorist attack that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, in the worst such incident since the September 11 attacks in the United States a year later. early.

The current threat level is generally perceived as low. The last major terrorist incident in Indonesia was the coordinated bombing of three churches in the port city of Surabaya in May 2018 which left 28 people dead, including 13 assailants.

Perkasa will oversee a security force made up of 14,300 TNI personnel and 3,200 police, supported by 12 warships deployed around the island, four F-16 and Su-30 jet fighters from bases across the island. East Java and South Sulawesi and two maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

Parking and guarding lead planes is a logistical headache. There is room for around six wide-body jets at Balis Ngurah Rai International Airport, while more will need to be parked on the neighboring island of Lombok and Surabaya, both a short flight from Bali.

Any overflow will be 60-80 minutes to Sultan Hasanuddin Airport in South Sulawesi’s capital Makassar and Halim Air Base in South Jakarta, where Indonesian presidents’ planes are normally stored, as well as those of guests of State.