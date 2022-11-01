Collapse of the Gujarat Bridge: Prime Minister Modi will visit Morbi today, mourning declared across the state | What we know so far

Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in the Morbi department (photo PTI)

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Morbi in Gujarat on Tuesday, November 1, two days after a British-era suspension bridge crashed over the Machchhu River, killing 134 people. Gujarat office CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted an official confirmation of the visit. All other public functions that PM Modi will attend on Tuesday have been cancelled.

PM Modi will visit the Morbi bridge, the site of the accident, at 3:45 p.m. today. At 4:00 p.m., the Prime Minister must go to the Morbi Civil hospital where the wounded are being treated and at 4:15 p.m., he will go to the SP office.

On Sunday evening, a century-old suspension bridge, a major tourist attraction, was overcrowded when it collapsed. It was reopened to the public just days ago after seven months of repair work by a private company.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government declared a statewide mourning on November 2 to honor the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse.

Here’s what we know so far:

-A nearly century-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the Gujarat town of Morbi collapsed on Sunday night, killing 134 people, mostly women and children. The bridge was opened a few days ago after major repairs and renovations. There were a crowd of people on the bridge and it was packed when it broke around 6.30pm on Sunday evening. The tragic incident sent shock waves across the country.

-After receiving the information, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local authorities immediately rushed to the scene and began search and rescue operations on a war footing. The operations took place all night. Deep divers, ambulances and fire crews were also kept on standby as rescue operations continued.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the CM of Gujarat as the situation remained serious on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Modi has called for teams to be urgently mobilized for rescue operations, the PMO said, adding that the PM had requested that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and that all possible assistance be extended. to those affected.

-Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details of the ongoing rescue operation. Patel and Sanghavi also traveled to Morbi Civil Hospital to meet injured victims of the accident.

-PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the Morbi accident. The injured would receive Rs 50,000, the PMO said in a tweet. CM Bhupendra Patel has announced Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

– Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sadness over the Morbi incident. In a tweet, he said he spoke to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other officials about the matter.

-The Morbi bridge more than a hundred years old had not received the “certificate of aptitude” from the municipality. India Today has had access to a copy of the agreement signed between the municipal authorities of Morbi and Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited, which is part of the Oreva group. He said the bridge had been contracted out to a private contractor for operation and maintenance for 15 years. The contract was signed between the municipality of Morbi and the company in March 2022 and is valid until 2037. The agreement allowed the company to increase the ticket price every year until 2037.

-An FIR was filed in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not constituting murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (commentator present at the time of the offense committed), against anyone is found responsible. According to the FIR report, due to mismanagement or faulty construction, the bridge collapsed. The incident took place due to gross negligence and recklessness. Without prior permission, the bridge was opened to tourism.”

-Gujarat’s home minister spoke to a presser on Monday and said a five-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the bridge collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings Department Secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.

– Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC and CPI denounced the BJP over the collapse of the Morbi bridge. Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala called the incident a man-made tragedy and blamed the BJP government of Gujarat for the incident. AAP leader Hasan Safin claimed Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel was busy celebrating his birthday even as tragedy rocked Morbi district.

-A video emerged on social media that showed people clinging to the bridge and trying to swing it using its cables, capturing horrifying moments before the tragedy. The bridge was crowded with people and as they shook the bridge, it tipped over and suddenly collapsed. The walkway and a fence collapsed, leaving one side hanging in the air.

-PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, collapsed while addressing a gathering near the Statue of Unity. I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is filled with thoughts of those struggling with the pain of loss in Morbi. Rarely have I felt such numbing grief, he says. He also assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance to the state government in the relief operations and all help will be provided to the victims.

– On Monday, the Gujarat police arrested nine people, including two from the Oreva group responsible for the management and maintenance of the suspension bridge, after an interrogation in connection with the tragedy. Nine people were arrested in the case of the collapse of the Morbi bridge. They include two managers and two ticket booking agents from Oreva Group who operated the bridge, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav told PTI.

– Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting on the Morbi Bridge collapse in Gujarat on Monday night and called on the authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the tragedy. The PM was briefed on rescue and rescue operations at the crash site.

-It was also decided at the meeting that the government of Gujarat would declare a statewide mourning on November 2 to honor the victims of the Morbi Bridge collapse. “Gujarat Government has decided to observe a statewide mourning on November 2. The (national) flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official functions will be held,” the tweeted. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.

