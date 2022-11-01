Xi Jinping has his way

The outcome of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which opened on October 16 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing has already been signaled by the report written by the 19th Central Committee in which it was claimed that the China under Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the CPC, has advanced on many fronts – from economic policy to international relations – in pursuit of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and has done so against the backdrop of growing pressures on China from complex geopolitical issues. developments.

Presenting the report himself, Xi Jinping claimed that during the “extremely unusual and extraordinary” period of the past five years that has witnessed “great changes not seen for a century”, the party has won “victories historical” such as achieving the CCP’s centennial goal of establishing a “moderately prosperous society” and eliminating “extreme poverty”.

He said a new “central task” was to achieve “the second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects” through a “Chinese road to modernization” and said that it was looking to achieve that goal by 2035 itself. – long before the goal of getting there by the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chin People’s Republic in 2049 was first set.

How Xi claimed China’s zero-COVID policy was good for the economy and made no reference to the hardships faced by the people, appealed for ‘shared prosperity’ through rising incomes based on employment, self-reliance in the field of high technology and start-ups and reiterated China’s willingness to use force to incorporate Taiwan into the People’s Republic, his message was to assure the people that China progressing on a steady note despite all obstacles and warning the nation at the same time of the darkest times ahead.

The report recognizes the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an instrument to advance China’s opening up to the outside world, but stresses that security is now a priority. Xi stressed that “China is now in a period where strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist.”

Work report presented by Xi Jinping showed confidence in pursuit of third term – and beyond – as he made repeated references to senior leadership ‘centralization’ and ‘unity’ of the party as a process that will continue in the future, resolved to continue the fight against corruption and to ideologically indoctrinate the Chinese people and declared that China must be ready to resist “the strong winds, the rough waters and even to dangerous storms”.

Xi Jinping succeeded in stamping out dissent, consolidating his control over the party and projecting himself as the nation’s savior against new global threats. It combines the features of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping and recalls the lessons that China had to draw from the disappearance of the USSR. The Soviets had deviated from the democratic centrism or one-party rule that was the essence of Marxism and allowed a closed economy to deteriorate amid the corruption of an oligarchy.

Xi Jinping maintained Deng Xiaoping’s approach of opening the Chinese economy to the world in a controlled way, but returned to making the party singularly strong as Mao Zedong had done.

Many Chinese believed that just as Mao united their country and Deng helped it prosper, Xi’s foreign policy will make China great again by addressing both national security and economic progress. .

Xi told the 20th Party Congress that the Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave them and announced that “the party leads in all spheres of the nation – government , army, society, university, east, west, north”. , south and center.

The 19th Report of the Central Committee argued significantly that “the leadership of the CPP is the fundamental characteristic and the greatest advantage of socialism”.

The 19th National Congress not only centered on the theme of the “Chinese dream”, but saw Xi as a “leader” who would bring the party to the center of everything in China and lead almost all critical organizations. The notion of collective leadership over China has effectively come to an end, and the idea of ​​a “main leader” has been brought back after about 30 years.

Xi’s speech at the 20th CPP National Congress was just half as long as his speech at the last one, indicating a mood of confidence that the agenda will be carried out as planned. It is therefore no surprise that he is – in addition to becoming the party’s general secretary for an unprecedented third term – now recognized as the “core leader” giving him parity with Mao Zedong. Xi is glorified as a restaurateur whose “reflections on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era” are today the equivalent of Mao’s Little Red Book.

Xi’s new status and his thoughts were incorporated into the Party Constitution. In 2018, at Xi’s request, the party had lifted the two-term embargo for the post of president and Xi should also continue in this position – his assertion on achieving the party’s next centenary goal by 2035 showing his aspiration to occupy the supreme position for many more years.

The Chinese president corrected the earlier strategy of pursuing the economic path to becoming a superpower to put equal emphasis on military progress. He announced his intention to make the PLA a fully modernized and restructured force by 2027. He repeatedly spoke about China’s defense of its territorial borders, made a point of to specially invite the PLA commander of Galwan to the National Congress and said that he wanted a force plus a muscular, aggressive and combative China to face the coming situation.

As signs of a new Cold War develop between the US and China in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, Xi is preparing to face US-led opponents.

He is convinced that China is at the head of the rest of the communist world after the dismemberment of the USSR, is sure of the irreversibility of Sino-Russian ties, in particular following the military confrontation between Russia and the Ukraine, and is aware of the interplay of Indo-American and Indo-Russian Relations.

Xi tried to consolidate China’s strength externally and also from within. The BRI, the Sino-Pakistani strategic alliance and a strong foreign policy are supposed to give China some international advantage, while the emphasis on eliminating poverty, reducing inequality and strengthening internal cohesion remains the hallmark of Xi Jinping’s domestic policies.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics is put into practice by Xi through his advocacy of the Sinicization of Marxism, his extraordinary invocation of China’s “civilizational strength” and a ruthless attempt to assimilate minorities into the Chinese nation.

The BRI was a means to foster economic expansion and political dominance. The China-Pakistan axis has helped Xi protect Chinese interests in Afghanistan through an exchange with the Taliban on Xinjiang issues and counter Bharat through collaboration with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Xi Jinping would not like Bharat to be too close to the United States in the latter’s geopolitical moves against China and therefore tries to suggest that Bharat-China issues on LAC should be seen in the broader context of relations Sino-Indian relations – Bharatiya’s answer rightly makes these relations dependent on a resolution of the border problem.

Xi wants China’s advance to be steady but not slow and realizes that the old strategy of achieving victory without war might not work. The classic “two steps forward, one step back” doctrine, however, still holds true and a glimpse of this was seen on the LAC, forcing Bharat to demonstrate zero tolerance for any Chinese behavior. aggressive.

Narendra Modi’s regime embraces this policy and is ready to deal with any coordinated attempt by China and Pakistan to indulge in misdeeds at our borders or even on our home front.

Xi Jinping has become China’s leader in full control of state, party and military – with the political bureau, central committee and central military commission all filled with his loyalists – and it is clear that he is fully prepared to face the United States. President Joe Biden in the developing geopolitical confrontation between the United States and China.

Bharat is now a major power and its positioning in a world divided between the US-led West on the one hand and the Russia-China alliance on the other, is crucial for world peace.

Prime Minister Modi’s stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict showed Bharat in the light of sage advice appreciated by the global community – Bharat not letting India-US relations get in the way of Bharat-Russia friendship and vice-versa.

China’s hostility towards Bharat accentuated by the former’s military alliance with Pakistan – another adversary of Bharat – has directly endangered Bharat’s security and must be dealt with by Bharat largely on its own because that the United States, while focusing on the conflict of interest with China, does not seem to be giving enough consideration to the Sino-Pakistani alliance in terms of the threat to the democratic world as a whole.

Moreover, the return of the Taliban emirate to Afghanistan with the full support of Pakistan has added to the terrorist threat, especially in Bharat, as the Biden administration, after the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, looked at this country with some distance.

Currently under Prime Minister Shehbaj Sharif, Pakistan is again trying to project itself as a useful ally of America and is beginning to get a favorable response from the United States – to the detriment of Bharat.

Bharat rightly follows the policy of maintaining the necessary military buildup on the border to deal with any aggression from China and joining international initiatives to control China on the sea front. Bharat also campaigns relentlessly against Pak-sponsored terrorism by Islamic extremists, effectively raising the issue at all heights.

Bharat has the advantage of having “economic stability” recognized by the IMF. The Sino-Pak axis, however, remains the most serious source of external and internal threats to Bharat, apart from the globally shared dangers of cyber warfare, the influx of narcotics and the use of social media as instrument of combat.

(The story was posted via a syndicated feed with minor edits to conform to the HinduPost style guide.)