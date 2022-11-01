Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi hammer attack





Just three days after Paul Pelosi was violently attacked in his San Francisco home and underwent surgery for a fractured skull, Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to mock Nancy Pelosi’s husband, sharing a meme that shows a “costume” of Paul consisting of a pair of underwear and a hammer.

“I got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready,” read the caption for the meme, which Trump Jr., 44, shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“OMG,” Trump Jr. wrote in his reposts. “The Internet remains undefeated.”

The Trump Jr. mockery comes days after the 82-year-old underwent brain surgery and treatment for facial injuries after a hammer-wielding intruder attacked him.

United States Capitol Police say Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the nighttime assault, in which the intruder “confronted the speaker’s husband” and yelled, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy? according to CNN sources. They then attempted to tie Paul up “until Nancy got home” and were “still waiting for Nancy” when police arrived, sources said.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Right-wing media sources have been full of conspiracy theories about Pelosi’s attack, some of them spurred on by new Twitter owner Elon Musk responding to a tweet from former first lady Hillary Clinton by sharing a link to a site that once bizarrely reported on Clinton. had died and had been replaced by a look-alike.

After Clinton wrote that it’s no surprise that “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” have led to violence, Musk, who has 112 million followers on the platform he recently acquired, said responded by linking to a website that espouses conspiracy theories.

“There is a small possibility that there is more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote, with a link to fake news that suggested Paul’s injuries were caused by a male prostitute. he had met in a gay bar and argued with on the morning of the attack.

Law enforcement sources have refuted this claim and said the two did not know each other before the robbery, but the hashtag #PelosiGayLover has gained popularity among extremists who continue to spread misinformation.

Musk’s tweet then disappeared, although it’s unclear whether he deleted it or was removed by the platform’s content moderators.

At a news conference, law enforcement officials said officers arrived at Pelosi’s home in San Francisco shortly before 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday to perform a health check. Inside the house they reportedly encountered Paul, 82, and the suspect both holding a hammer. Then San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said, “The suspect pulled the hammer out of Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it.”

Nancy is second in line for the presidency and has previously been the target of violent threats from supporters of former President Donald Trump, who have often directed her at her and nicknamed her “Nancy crazy woman”.

Following Friday’s violent attack, Nancy released a statement saying the Pelosi family was “heartbroken and traumatized” by the events.

“Yesterday morning a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” Nancy shared on her website. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the potentially fatal attack on our Pop.”

She added: “We are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical treatment he is receiving.”

Trump Jr., meanwhile, is currently being sued for fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has filed a lawsuit against him; her father, former President Donald Trump; and her two adult siblings Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump in September.

