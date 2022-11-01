Politics
President Jokowi receives Menpora at Merdeka Palace
Menpora Zainudin Amali reported on several activities carried out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, ranging from the implementation of the Youth Engagement Day in the capital of the archipelago (IKN) to the preparation of Papua in as a sports province.
Posted on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 11:52 AM WIB
President Joko Widodo received Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. During the meeting, Menpora Zainudin Amali reported on several activities carried out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, starting with the implementation of Youth Engagement Day in the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN) to preparing Papua as a sports province.
“One of the interesting things is how we are pushing Papua again as a sports province, we are preparing it because indeed the results of research by friends from Uncen (Cendrawasih University) are the impact of the implementation of the PON on increasing the Papuan people’s sense of nationalism,” he told Menpora Zainudin Amali in his statement after the meeting.
Besides, Menpora Zainudin Amali also reported on the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) to be held soon by the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI). The Menpora stressed that the government would not interfere or intervene in outbreaks held by PSSI.
“We the government are not in a position to interfere let alone intervene in the implementation of the outbreak which has been decided by PSSI as this is the domain of PSSI. Please proceed as they have decided,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports.
Finally, Menpora also informed President Jokowi about Indonesia’s desire to host the U-20 World Cup. According to the Minister of Youth and Sports, President Jokowi wants to ensure that the venues will be ready for use during the U-20 World Cup.
“Earlier, the president also asked about the readiness come-come which will soon be renovated because FIFA wants it all venue The main and training grounds need to be renovated and repaired, but not major and only minor,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-terima-menpora-di-istana-merdeka/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi receives Menpora at Merdeka Palace
- Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene and block the House from seeing his tax returns
- Mel Tucker apologizes for player actions
- Belgrade stock indices post three-day losing streak
- Trump: Return? – BBC News
- Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25
- This scraper site was hit hard by the October 2022 Google spam update
- Don’t listen or save face to Imran Khan, Nawaz tells Shehbaz
- Hohenkirk is the last beneficiary of Project Cricket Gear
- ‘Words fail’: Tapper breaks down conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
- Actor musician Tim Roth’s son was 25 – Deadline
- Nicki Minaj dresses up as cheeky Cinderella for Halloween – Billboard