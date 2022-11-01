President Jokowi receives Menpora at Merdeka Palace

Menpora Zainudin Amali reported on several activities carried out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, ranging from the implementation of the Youth Engagement Day in the capital of the archipelago (IKN) to the preparation of Papua in as a sports province.

Posted on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 11:52 AM WIB

President Joko Widodo received Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. During the meeting, Menpora Zainudin Amali reported on several activities carried out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, starting with the implementation of Youth Engagement Day in the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN) to preparing Papua as a sports province.

“One of the interesting things is how we are pushing Papua again as a sports province, we are preparing it because indeed the results of research by friends from Uncen (Cendrawasih University) are the impact of the implementation of the PON on increasing the Papuan people’s sense of nationalism,” he told Menpora Zainudin Amali in his statement after the meeting.

Besides, Menpora Zainudin Amali also reported on the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) to be held soon by the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI). The Menpora stressed that the government would not interfere or intervene in outbreaks held by PSSI.

“We the government are not in a position to interfere let alone intervene in the implementation of the outbreak which has been decided by PSSI as this is the domain of PSSI. Please proceed as they have decided,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Finally, Menpora also informed President Jokowi about Indonesia’s desire to host the U-20 World Cup. According to the Minister of Youth and Sports, President Jokowi wants to ensure that the venues will be ready for use during the U-20 World Cup.

“Earlier, the president also asked about the readiness come-come which will soon be renovated because FIFA wants it all venue The main and training grounds need to be renovated and repaired, but not major and only minor,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports.