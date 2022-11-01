Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 75 digital banking units. Why? – BusinessToday





Eight years ago, the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), came up with the idea of ​​fully digital branches. These branches operated with minimal human intervention, allowing customers to use self-assisted mode to print passbooks, open accounts, avail loans, and more. They also allowed a customer to talk to a banker remotely via a video link. It was an innovative idea, but the initiative at the time focused on large cities. Last February, the government picked up the idea and made it a national goal to support financial inclusion, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of 75 digital banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts in the budget. 2022-23. While the government played a catalytic role, the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Association of Indian Banks and commercial banks selected the districts. For example, ICICI Bank opened a DBU in Kohima, Nagaland and Kotak Bank opened one in Mehsana, Gujarat. Currently, these DBUs spread in districts like Jhansi (in UP), Thrissur (Kerala), Bongaigaon (Assam), Gomati (Tripura) and Aizawl (Mizoram) provide banking services like cash withdrawal, deposit, transfer of funds, investment, insurance, etc. These DBUs are open 24/7 for self-service use. During the day, bank agents are present to guide customers. The DBU is a big step towards making life easier for ordinary citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while launching the operations of the DBU. The creation of DBUs is another step towards greater financial inclusion following the government campaign in early 2014, after which banks opened 400 million new accounts called Jan Dhan. Similarly, the establishment of differentiated banking platforms such as payment banks and small finance banks was another initiative to create an institutional framework to help the urban poor and the rural people’s bank. DBUs will allow customers who do not have a PC, laptop or smartphone to access banking services. They can do it digitally, Sitharaman said on launch day. For context, there are 72,000 branches (58 percent of all branches) in rural and semi-urban areas where most DBUs have been established. These units offer digital installations with a human presence. The human element is key, especially in remote areas, says Arvind Vohra, Country Head of Retail Banking at HDFC Bank. Obviously, the implementation of DBUs has created an additional digital layer in smaller geographies. The DBUs will provide end-to-end digital processing of small retail and MSME loans, from online applications to disbursements, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the virtual launch of the DBUs. Some experts, however, argue that DBUs are not needed at a time when options such as online banking, mobile banking, kiosks, UPI, etc. are available. SBI also opted for YONO, a digital banking platform, rather than expanding its own network of digital branches. @anandadhikari

