Pakistani PM rejects Imran Khan’s proposal to appoint next army chief





NNA | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 5:18 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he rejected Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s proposal on the appointment of army chief and instead proposed to discuss the Democracy Charter and the Economy Charter, L’Express Tribune reported. While speaking with vloggers on Saturday, Sharif said the PTI chairman offered him to resolve two issues in which the first was the appointment of the army chief and the second was the holding of snap elections. three names and he gives three names for the position of army chief and then we decide on the appointment of the new chief from these six names,” the Express Tribune said quoting the Pakistani Prime Minister. “If he there is a common name in both lists, so we will agree,” Sharif said, adding, however, “I categorically refused Imran Khan’s offer saying thank you. “

Sharif also said he had sent a message stating that the appointment of the army chief is a constitutional obligation which will be exercised by the prime minister. He also said that the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) held a press conference with the Director General. of Interservice Public Relations (ISPR) earlier this week with his permission, The Express Tribune reported. Sharif explained that he was told that the ISI chief wanted to hold the press conference because he (ISI DG) was an eyewitness to the meeting between Imran Khan and the army chief. He added that the ISI leader put the whole matter before the people. “Imran Khan is currently targeting the army leadership only to fulfill his personal desires,” Sharif said. “Imran Niazi is now spitting poison against those who fed him. No one is safe from his misdeeds,” he added. Meanwhile, Imran Khan has reiterated that the only request he has had in the past six months is for an early, fair and free date. elections.” For all these rumors spreading about my meeting in Lahore, the reason we came back was because Lahore was closer and we had already decided not to move at night. The only request I had during 6 months is the date for a fair and free snap election This will be the ONLY demand if talks are to take place,” he tweeted on October 29. The former Pakistani Prime Minister is at odds with Gov. Shehbaz Sharif and the country’s military establishment since he was ousted from power in April this year.(ANI)

