Rajasthan: PM Modi pays tribute to tribals killed by British army in Mangarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to tribals massacred by the British army in 1913 at Mangarh in Rajasthan. During his visit to Mangarh Dham in Banswara district, Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and other leaders. Mr. Modi called on the governments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to hold detailed discussions and prepare a roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham. The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the border district between Gujarat and Rajasthan, an area with a large tribal population. The 1913 rally of tribals and forest dwellers in Mangarh against the British Raj was led by the social reformer Govind Guru. The four states united under the leadership of the Center can further develop the memorial so that the place of the Govind Guru tribal leader, Mangarh Dham, can create an identity on a global level, Modi told a rally. “These four states and the Indian government must take (the dham) to a new height. In this direction, the government is fully committed,” he told a rally at the memorial. He said it can be called a national monument or any other name can be given to it. When the program was unfolding, the Press Information Office tweeted: “[email protected] declares Mangadh Dham as a national monument, #Rajasthan”. During the event, the Prime Minister shared the dais with Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a gathering of Adivasis Bhil and members of other tribes in the region.

