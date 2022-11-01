Florentine Guardian | Xi Jinping’s China

After passing the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and while waiting for the G20 meeting in Bali, the figure par excellence on the international scene is Xi Jinping, reappointed President of the People’s Republic and Secretary General of the Communist Party. Arrived in Bali politically strengthened and hopefully, time will tell, he is ready to set benchmarks, taking advantage of Biden and Putin’s weakness.

We awaited Congress with undisguised anxiety and the result did not disappoint. Xi has been crowned the leader of an era, the man who will mark the fate of China and much of the world. A good example of this is the outflow of money from the country, both by international investors and local businessmen, all convinced that the era of Deng Xiaping is definitely over and that the present has an unequivocal vocation for the Party interventionism in the economy of business activity. Not only money comes out, but also its owners, or so they try. We’ll see if, as happened with their Russian peers, we find that they feel drawn to open windows after their rebellion against communist control.

The extraordinary growth that China has experienced in recent decades, like that of other states in the Far East, is due to the political and legal consolidation of an area of ​​freedom for business. Thanks to this growth, the party has been able to offer work to millions of citizens, many of whom are migrants from the countryside to the city, in a dizzying process. However, the success and the international dimension acquired by some of these large companies have generated a foreseeable concern at the center of power. They were becoming states within a state, accumulating excessive power in the eyes of the party. From a strengthened Leninist perspective, it was necessary and urgent to break up and control these companies and their leaders. The Leninist logic is implacable, as are its consequences: growth will slow down and the social tensions inherent in these migratory movements and social consolidation will increase.

Deng Xiaoping, a survivor of Maoism, was clear about the need for a single party to hold together a gigantic China, and the cost of corruption and incompetence that entailed. Share with Lord Acton the idea that power corrupts, but absolute power corrupts absolutely. In an attempt to control this drift, he imposed a series of rules, such as prohibiting a senior leader from serving more than two five-year terms. The higher organs of the party were to be collegial, to represent the different sensitivities and limit abuses and corruption. Xi does not share this concern for what has swept away other currents, imposed on his people and chosen to perpetuate himself in power. Corruption, incompetence and dogmatism are served.

Soft power, country brand, public diplomacy are expressions of our time that refer to the image, attractiveness and authority enjoyed by a country in the eyes of foreigners. These are issues that Deng cares about and deals with, allowing China to gain influence in many countries. Under Xi, these diplomatic niceties have given way to a vindictive nationalism, which feeds on the wounds inflicted by Japanese and Western colonialism. The new stance is firm and defiant, backed by ever-growing military muscle. Its new Silk Road is becoming less and less attractive to its customers, fearing to fall, as the experience of certain States has shown, into the trap of vassalage for financial ruin.

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China brings us a set of results that are bad for China and bad for the rest of the world. At least in the short term. In the medium to long term, this could be a catalyst for Chinese society to demand greater political and judicial control of the party, as well as greater individual and business freedom. Likewise, this rediscovery of Chinese communism will help many other countries take a more cautious stance in the face of Beijing’s fake generosity to lend to those who cannot repay.